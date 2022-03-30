TREASURE ISLAND — The state’s recent legislative session, which ended March 14, is getting recognition not only for what was accomplished, but for what was not.
Pinellas lawmakers predicted at a recent event that they would be called back to Tallahassee to address the state’s property insurance crisis. They were almost correct — Gov. Ron DeSantis has now called a special session starting April 19 to address congressional voting districts in Florida. The governor said in announcing the session March 29 that he would also entertain property insurance reform at the special session.
State Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is on his way out of office due to term limits, hasn’t been afraid to ruffle feathers and has confronted DeSantis and legislative leadership on the inaction on property insurance.
“I feel like I’ve been on the bridge of the Titanic for the last four years seeing this iceberg ahead and telling them we’ve got to turn the ship,” said Brandes, a longtime torchbearer on the issue. “Now you can start to hear the crushing sound against the hull.”
Brandes, a Republican from St. Petersburg, made his remarks as Pinellas lawmakers recapped the 2022 session at a March 24 meeting of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce at the Bilmar Hotel.
He said two insurance companies serving Florida have sought rate increases of 110% and 85%, and a 30% rate increase “seems reasonable this year.” Two major insurers have recently left the market, and others are simply canceling policies.
It’s not just a matter of storm risk. The issue appears to be mountains of claims for new roofs, often after roofers go door-to-door telling homeowners they have damage and urging them to file insurance claims for new roofs. If a claim is denied, a lawsuit follows. Eighty-two percent of litigation against property insurers happens in Florida.
“It’s been very, very challenging and we’re all feeling it,” said state Rep. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican from Indian Rocks Beach. “This is at the highest DEFCON level we could possibly be at. We need to tackle this roofing issue. It’s been very frustrating, to say the least.”
The legislative session may have been frustrating in other ways, too. The House and Senate technically had only two requirements for the annual 60-day meeting — to pass a budget (the $112 billion package required a day’s overtime) and to redraw legislative and congressional districts to reflect the 2020 Census (DeSantis vetoed the congressional maps, hence the special session).
But there was plenty of opportunity for the Republican-dominated body to not only wade, but cannonball into the waters of the nation’s culture wars.
The strictest abortion law in state history, with no exceptions for a victim’s rape or incest; DeSantis’ pet “Anti-WOKE Act” targeting critical race theory; a measure critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that allows parents to sue a school district if they believe their children in third grade or younger are being taught about sexual orientation or gender identity; and a measure creating an elections police force to investigate claims of voter fraud all received ample floor time and passed largely along party lines.
To the chagrin of local municipal officials, the Legislature also passed Senate Bill 620, dubbed the “Local Business Protection Act,” which would allow businesses to sue local governments if they lose 15% of their profits because of a local ordinance that regulates them.
The move is viewed locally as another attack on “home rule,” the ability of municipalities to enact ordinances without prior state approval that is enshrined in the Florida Constitution.
Local officials lobbied aggressively but unsuccessfully against the measure.
DiCeglie, who owns a sanitation business in Clearwater, said he supported the measure because he lived it first-hand when a local policy was proposed “that almost put me out of business.”
“This bill is something that I can absolutely relate to,” he told Chamber attendees. “This is an opportunity for local governments to maybe take that one extra step in certain ordinances that would impact a business and say, ‘You know what, what could potentially be the unintended consequences here?’
“As a small business owner, the last thing I want to do is file a lawsuit against a city,” he said. “That’s David vs. Goliath. But also, the last thing we want to do is be in a situation where government has this specific policy that threatens our livelihood. I think this bill goes a long way to protecting businesses.”
Brandes, the only Republican senator who opposed the bill, didn’t mince words explaining his position.
“This bill is about to be misapplied in a thousand different ways that nobody else has experienced,” he said. “There’s a reason no other state in the country does this. There’s also a reason the state exempted itself from the same requirement it’s putting on cities and counties — we don’t want to have to deal with that.
“This law, if it goes into practice, will have the shelf life of a fruit fly,” Brandes said. “The wailing and gnashing of teeth, and the crazy examples that we will see of the litigation world. … When you go outside in Florida you see two things — you see the sun, and you see a trial bar billboard. As we go forward here, now we have provided unlimited access to taxpayer-funded litigation. One of the challenges of opening Pandora’s Box is you don’t know what’s going to come out.”
Mayors Alan Johnson of St. Pete Beach and John Hendricks of Madeira Beach, both of whom attended the chamber briefing, reiterated their opposition. “I’m not happy with that bill at all,” said Johnson.
There was better news for Pinellas residents, though. State Rep. Linda Chaney, a Republican from St. Pete Beach, pointed out that projects totaling $27 million for Pinellas and more than $9 million for the beach areas are included in budget appropriations.
Those beach appropriations include $1.6 million for the dredging of John’s Pass, which has become clogged with sand, and $1 million for road improvements in Madeira Beach; $750,000 for road resurfacing in Redington Beach; $2 million for a fire station and $1.7 million for a seawall project in St. Pete Beach; and $1.5 million for a pump station and $1 million for sewer pipe lining in Treasure Island.
The budget also includes $50 million over the next five years for Visit Florida, a key tourism booster that has occasionally been stiffed by budget writers.
State Rep. Chris Latvala, a Republican from Clearwater, said he didn’t think the Legislature was “overly egregious” in taking on issues that tend to energize the Republican base.
“We did go after school districts that were out of line, we established term limits for school boards, which is something we’ve been trying to do for the last few years," Latvala said.
“On House Bill 1557, which some people coined the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, a lot of people in the media just took it and ran with it without reading what the bill said or does. If anything, this was the session that we sided with parents over school districts. In Virginia and other places around the country, you’ve seen that same sentiment, where parents are starting to take control of what’s going on with their kids.”
The special session will convene April 19 and last until April 22. DeSantis said that in addition to the congressional maps and potentially property insurance, he hoped lawmakers would also take up a bill allowing "constitutional carry" — allowing legal gun owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit.