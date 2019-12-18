REDINGTON BEACH — The qualifying period for candidates aspiring to the Town Commission closes Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m.
Two positions are open in the March 10 municipal general election. Terms for the successful candidates are for two years.
As of Dec. 16, only Commissioner Dave Will, an incumbent whose term is expiring, has completed the paperwork to run for reelection, said Town Clerk Missy Clarke. Commissioner Tom Dorgan, another incumbent whose term is also expiring, has picked up a candidate packet but has not returned it, Clarke said.
Two other residents have also picked up packets but not yet returned them.
To qualify, candidates must have signed and completed nominating petitions signed by at least five registered voters who are residents of Redington Beach. Interested persons should contact the Town Clerk’s office at 727-391-3875 or email info@townofredingtonbeach.com.
A link to more information can be found on the town website, townofredingtonbeach.com.
Redington Beach holds elections on the second Tuesday in March of each year, or in conjunction with a Presidential Preference Primary. Commissioners and the mayor are elected for staggered two-year terms. All candidates must have lived in Redington Beach for at least one year.