INDIAN SHORES — The use of force in American policing has risen to the forefront of the national consciousness since the death of George Floyd in 2020. At a May 11 Town Council meeting, Indian Shores Police Chief Rick Swann put forward his request to purchase less-lethal equipment for his department.
The council unanimously approved the chief’s request for a capital budget amendment in the amount of $40,422 for the purchase of 12 Tasers, 12 stop sticks and 12 remote restraint devices known as BolaWraps by a vote of 5-0.
“Less lethal tools should be available to the officers,” said Swann.
According to the chief, Indian Shores police already have some non-lethal weaponry such as OC Spray (pepper spray) and expandable batons. The department also has Tasers, but most of these were issued in 2015 and they have exceeded their expected 5-year life cycle and are out of warranty.
Generally, people are familiar with Tasers, the less-lethal electroshock weapon that temporarily incapacitates a subject by firing two small darts into the skin, briefly disrupting the individual’s muscle control, so that he or she may be subdued by law enforcement. The cost of the 12 Tasers and related equipment is $19,200.
BolaWrap is a fairly new technology in the less-lethal weaponry arena. Like a Taser, it is a hand-held device, but it fires a Kevlar cord that wraps around the subject’s arms or legs, lassoing the individual to restrict movement. The chief said BolaWrap reduces the risk of injury to both the subject and the officer, and that it is a safer alternative in dealing with the mentally ill. The cost of the BolaWrap segment of the purchase is $15,022.
Stop sticks are essentially tire deflation devices to gradually slow down and stop a vehicle with tires. They are deployed from a retractable sleeve and have a cord that can be reeled in. The stop stick sets cost $6,200.
“In preparation for this year’s annual training, the agency’s use-of-force policies and less lethal and lethal tools have all been reviewed,” Swann said. In formulating this year’s training, both online and in-service, “the training program includes de-escalation, understanding and dealing with implicit bias, as well as proper response to all levels of force.”
The chief was adamant about the importance of updating the department’s existing tools, adding new tools in the less-lethal toolbox, and deploying new technology.
“Having viable, dependable alternatives for use of nonlethal force is of the highest priority in modern law enforcement,” said Swann.
Siren system to be replaced
In a memo to the towns of Indian Shores and Redington Shores, which share the police department, Swann and Capt. Glen Smith advised both towns that the Emergency Warning Siren System was no longer operational and, being obsolete, could not be repaired. The council voted unanimously to replace the inoperable system, 5-0.
The proposed replacement system has more capabilities than the prior equipment, which had only one function — sounding the alarm in case of a hurricane. After researching three potential vendors, Federal Signal Safety and Security Systems, Sentry Signal Systems, and Motorola, Swann and Smith opted for Federal Signal.
“Federal Signal is a designated vendor to the Department of Defense and their technology is integrated with the National Weather Service,” said the chief.
The cost for the system is $129,906 for three independent stations. Redington Shores will pay for the one station within its borders, for $43,302, and Indian Shores pays for the remaining two, at $86,604 as well as annual maintenance of $2,534.
Swann acknowledged that purchasing the Emergency Warning Siren System is not a budgeted item in the Indian Shores budget. The mayor and council agreed to explore the possibility of financing this purchase through the CARES Act, part of the federal coronavirus stimulus plan.