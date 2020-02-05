MADEIRA BEACH — “Teamwork” was the word when members of the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce gathered on Jan. 23 to see Ken Hautmann accept the chairman’s gavel from retiring chair Bill Karns.
“We had an exciting year in 2019,” Karns observed after passing the gavel to Hautmann at the chamber’s 2020 installation gala and awards banquet at The West Events in Madeira Beach.
“We moved our office to a new location on Gulf Boulevard, making it easier for visitors to find us. We continued our highly successful Friday Morning Market, now in its 12th season, and built on the success of our Health Fair and Trade Show. We coordinated the annual Mayors’ Prayer Brunch, presented the popular chamber classes that offered important information to members and residents, continued our benefit golf tournament for its third season, and organized our first Merry Beach Market at R.O.C. Park on Madeira Beach.”
Hautmann, too, noted that teamwork will help the chamber accomplish a vigorous agenda in the coming year.
“We’re branching out a bit with our March 6 ‘Ladies for Liberty’ concert,” he announced. “Most of our events are focused on business. This patriotic concert will pay tribute to our military, and provide an evening’s entertainment for the whole community.”
Board members continuing their service from 2019 are J.J. Buggle of Admiral Farragut Academy, CPA Carol Coward, Joe Dise of Dise Wealth Management, Kathleen McDole of the Friendly Fisherman, John Meagher of Johnson Brothers, Mark O’Donnell of RGA Network, Barry Rubin of Direct HR and Lauree Tyner of Florida Finish Trim Carpenter. Advisors are Bob Daniels, city manager for Madeira Beach, and Cathy Hayduke, recreation director for Treasure Island.
New to the board this year are Laurie Davidson-Smith of 6 West Cottages/Sunset Inn/The West Events, Louis Hatzipetrakos of Dag Bros. Inc., Jeff Michaels of Primerica, Erik Remmel of Life Improvement Media Inc., and Marcus Winters of Caddy’s Restaurant Group.
Retiring from the board are Dennis Fagan of Jim White Century 21 Real Estate, Bob Minning, Vito Musante, Jeremy Runo of Daiquiri Shak, Greg Tong of Sons of the American Legion Post 158, and Amy Verdensky of Squid Ink.
The event also recognized those who helped advance the Chamber’s program over the past year. Honorees included Volunteer of the Year MaryAnne Pisano, Ambassador of the Year Jeffrey Michaels, and Business of the Year Florida d’Signs (Carson Munsey). Retiring board member Vito Musante received special recognition for seeing the Chamber through its first 11 years of its Friday Morning Market.