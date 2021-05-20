INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Weekend visitors who can’t find a parking space on Indian Rocks Beach find hope at Cavalry Episcopal Church on First Street, where parking can be had after putting a few dollars in an outdoor donation box.
It seems to be a win-win: Though the unofficial arrangement was in place before the pandemic, the parking arrangement helps the church mitigate the financial hit it took when it was forced to roll back services in March 2020. Cavalry Episcopal apparently also raised money by renting slip space on its Intracoastal Waterway dock behind the church.
When church representative Gary Spivack requested a zoning variance for the church to build a second dock, however, city commissioners turned the church down at their May 11 meeting.
Hetty C. Harmon, the city’s planning consultant, put it simply: “Docks are not allowed in the semi-public zoning district,” she told commissioners. “Docks are allowed only in single-family residential or medium- and high-density residential (zones).” Harmon said the city approved the existing dock in 2000, but there were no indications as to why in her notes. The church is in a residential area; only the seawall behind the church is zoned semi-public, Harmon said.
Like other churches, Spivack said, Cavalry Episcopal hopes to fully resume its operations. Founded in 1962, the church held regular church services, Bible study and Sunday school classes before the pandemic. Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings had been held there for decades. Since the pandemic began, however, the church has seen one-third participation at Sunday services and “weddings, baptisms, and funerals have been severely limited,” Spivak said.
A second dock would help the church move some of its services and other events outside, which other local businesses — such as restaurants — have done.
“It will help us resume our normal operations,” Spivak told commissioners. “We’re looking for a way to improve our opportunities through outdoor (operations). We want to create an outdoor space so people can come back to church.”
Bob Lima, a member of the church vestry who has attended the church for almost 20 years, saw his two granddaughters baptized there.
“Attendance is down,” he said. “Our idea was to create an outside chapel, part of the new dock, where we can have congregations, we can have baptisms, weddings, memorial services — outdoors so people feel comfortable with that.”
David Bliesner, who lives across the street from the church on First Street, said he “very respectfully” hoped the commissioners would deny the church’s request. He believes the church wants to raise money through slip rentals the same way it collects parking donations.
“I understand his business and revenue model (and his) request to put in a new dock,” Bliesner said. “It’s actually brilliant; his ‘donations expected’ to the parking model, reinforced by signage … appears to work fabulously based on the number of people who park at the church and near my home every weekend.
“We can’t handle the traffic we have now,” he said. “My family’s quality of life had been significantly degraded by the parking situation across the street from my house.”
Spivack countered, “I don’t think the dock will increase any traffic on land at all.”
Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny the dock, with Commissioner Joe McCall voting to approve the waiver. Their vote followed the recommendation of city staff. Though the Board of Adjustment agreed to the variance, planning staff felt the church — in addition to the dock being disallowed by the zoning — could not prove it faced hardship without the dock.
City signs up for gas tax increase
Indian Rocks Beach could receive more money for street lighting and other infrastructure now that three city commissioners have voted to approve an interlocal agreement with the Pinellas County Commission.
The agreement, which requires 51% of the county’s municipalities to sign, maintains the way the county Local Option Fuel Tax is disbursed. The county gets 60% of the money collected from the fuel tax, while the rest is disbursed to each town, based on that municipality’s population.
The county may seek as much as a 5-cent per gallon increase in the fuel tax; by signing the agreement, Indian Rocks Beach ensures that it will receive its portion of the fuel tax, no matter what is collected. The allocation methodology will be the same, giving IRB “two-tenths of one percent” of what the county collects, or about $50,000 a year, Indian Rocks Beach Finance Director Dan Carpenter said. A 5-cent increase would generate $20,000 more a year for the town, he said.
Commissioners Edward Hoofnagle and Phil Hannah voted against the agreement, but the other commissioners voted in favor, passing it 3-2.