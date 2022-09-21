INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Short-term beach rentals was a hot topic at the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission’s monthly meeting on Sept. 13.
Some residents have banded together to demand action on the issue, and several members of the group used the public comments portion of the meeting to express disdain for what one termed a “malignant cancer that is eating up the character of our city from the inside.”
In a letter to the commission, resident Jerry Newton lamented an influx of short-term rental properties along Gulf Boulevard, which he said has led to issues with noise, trash and parking. Portions of the letter were read into the record by his neighbor, Scott Vaughn.
“I feel that this uncontrolled issue is poisoning our city and causing serious doubt whether Indian Rocks Beach is a good place to live and raise a family,” he wrote. “You will soon know there is a grassroots effort in process that will explore every avenue in order to save our neighborhoods and our homes.”
According to Newton and the other half dozen residents who spoke, they believe city officials could be doing more to regulate the rental properties.
“Are we inspecting these businesses for code conformance, safety issues such as fire extinguishers railings, fire exits, ADA compliant?” he wrote. “Yes. This can be done.”
The letter concluded with a call to action for residents to “brainstorm, unite and take action.”
Commissioners have said their hands are tied when it comes to stopping the flow of vacation rentals in the city, as they’re hampered by state laws.
“There’s no way to put the genie back in the bottle,” Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg said.
But according to Mayor Cookie Kennedy, who attended a private meeting with the group a few days prior, there are things the city can do.
“We hired a second code enforcement officer, and his job is going to be to make sure these (short term rentals) are in compliance,” Kennedy said later, noting they are also looking into raising the permit fee, which is currently just $10.
“We’re also going to raise the amount of fines for violations,” she said. “But it’s important to note we need residents to report these violations, so we have hard numbers to present to our state’s elected officials.”
Kennedy said the commission plans to hold a public workshop to update residents on the issues in October.
Recycling decisions
Recycling has become a big issue in many Pinellas County communities, due to the combination of expiring contracts and rising collection costs.
According to City Manager Gregg Mims, Indian Rocks Beach’s recycling contract is set to expire at the end of the year, forcing officials to make some tough decisions regarding the future of the city’s recycling service.
“We sent a letter requesting a two-year extension on our contract, and we’re waiting for a response,” Mims said, adding residents currently pay $6 a month for the service, a number that could double based on recent rate hikes in neighboring communities.
Commissioner Jude Bond asked if they could “explore alternative” solutions if they don’t agree with the proposed increase, and Commissioner Phil Hannah floated the idea of taking the recycling service in-house and dropping it off themselves instead of using a third party, an idea Kennedy said she was open to exploring. Mims said they plan to host a public work session to gather resident feedback on the recycling situation.
It will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, after the commission’s regular meeting at City Hall.
Butt receptacles
Mims said the campaign to help eliminate the amount of cigarette butts that wind up in and under the sand is underway, with new signage going up, more frequent raking of the beach taking place and new trash receptacles coming to the sand side.
“We’re pulling the mesh cans in favor of hard-sided, recycling type cans,” Mims said, noting the solid plastic cans should do a better job containing the discarded butts and other small debris.
Mims also said the city received its second of two American Rescue Plan payments last week, and the roughly $2 million total payout is earmarked for three critical drainage projects in the Harbor Drive area.
He said Duke Energy will be working on an underground utility project at the south end of IRB that consists of “boring under the Intracoastal Waterway and coming up Central Avenue” as part of the company’s efforts to alleviate power outages on the island.
Mims said the beach access in that area would probably be closed for five or six days while the work is being performed.
Looking ahead, the city’s final budget meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at City Hall at 6 p.m., while the commission’s November meeting has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 9, due to a conflict with Florida’s General Election.
Also, the commission approved a resolution calling for a general election on March 14 for the purpose of electing at-large candidates for two vacant City Commission seats. Commissioner Phila Hanna and Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg’s two-year terms are set to expire.