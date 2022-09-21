MADEIRA BEACH — The Sept. 14 city commission meeting began on a happy note, with a presentation by state Rep. Linda Chaney of a check for over $1.5 million to pay for the dredging of sand from John’s Pass.
The sand fill-in at John’s Pass has been a major concern of the city for several years.
“The pass is gradually closing in,” Mayor John Hendricks had said in August 2020. That is a safety concern as well as an economic issue.
The narrowing of the channel has caused the water to flow faster, and that creates a danger to swimmers and paddleboarders in the area. The channel has become the number one place in the county for water rescues, and this past May a swimmer was swept out of the pass and drowned.
Tourism has also been affected by the narrowing of the channel, as businesses have been unable to make full use of their docks because of sand clogging the sides of the pass.
Now, the city is getting $1.5 million in state funding to dredge the pass, with the project to begin later this year. In making her presentation, Chaney said “a lot of people worked very hard on this.”
“If it were not for the groundwork that you laid, I could not have done what I did,” said Chaney.
The celebratory atmosphere continued as several community groups also had funds to present to the city.
Hendricks announced that the American Legion was donating $25,000 for the “Court of Honor” to be built near the 911 Memorial, honoring the branches of the U.S. military.
Housh Ghovaee of Northside Engineering also donated $1,000 toward that project, saying “It doesn’t come anywhere near what Representative Chaney just presented to you, but it comes from the heart.” Northside is donating its engineering services on the design of the Court of Honor.
Members of the Gulf Beaches Rotary Club donated proceeds of $20,894 from their annual Spring Carnival in Madeira Beach, an event done in partnership with the city’s recreation department.
The final presentations of the night were made by Fire Chief Clint Belk. A “Good Samaritan” recognition honored two paddleboarders who selflessly rescued three swimmers who got caught in the fast-moving currents of John’s Pass during rough weather last May.
Unfortunately, a fourth man was not able to be saved. Chief Belk said the quick actions of Dustan Reed and Jay Cox resulted in saved lives. Finally, the chief recognized select firefighters for their years of service.
“This is going to be a hard night to top,” said Hendricks.
Unanimous votes prevail
Positivity prevailed throughout the evening, as every vote was a unanimous “yes.”
The budget and millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year starting October 1 were approved on first reading. The city is keeping the millage rate at 2.75 for the fifth year in a row. Although the rate is not increasing, taxpayers may see their taxes go up because of their property value increasing.
An additional $600,000 in ad valorem revenues are included in the 2023 budget as a result of rising property values, with the total ad valorem revenues budgeted at just under $4,700,000.
Most of the items on the agenda were quickly approved with minimal discussion. There was a batch of ordinances proposed by planning and zoning officials that were housekeeping in nature, and other administrative updates. In a discussion of the Board of Commissioners meeting schedule for the next six months, the commission voted to accommodate a request from Commissioner David Tagliarini to move the October 12 meeting to October 19.
The final phase of the Gulf Boulevard undergrounding project was approved, covering the stretch of road from 144th Avenue to the John’s Pass Bridge. That project will cause disruptions in traffic starting later this year and early next year.