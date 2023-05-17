TradeWinds names director of sales
ST. PETE BEACH —The TradeWinds Island Resorts — the Island Grand Resort and RumFish Beach Resort — has named Karleen Johnson as director of sales. Having spent more than two decades at TradeWinds, Johnson is now a member of the executive team and is responsible for leading the group sales team for both TradeWinds Island Resorts.
Johnson began her 22-year career with TradeWinds as catering sales and convention services manager and was soon promoted to senior sales manager, where she spent 15 years. She was most recently assistant director of sales, in addition to training new sales managers, working with the marketing team on group promotions, and serving as liaison to several professional organizations.
Johnson was named TradeWinds Sales Manager of the Year four times, was the highest revenue producing sales team member five times, and received the 100%+ Club award 14 times. She holds a degree in hospitality management from University of Florida.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, May 19, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday May 20, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Stars. Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Monday, May 22, 11 a.m. — NAMI Mental Health Presentation: Learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one are showing symptoms of a mental health condition. Attendees can ask questions.
Monday, May 22, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office.
Tuesday, May 23, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, May 23, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon.
Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. — Family Movie: See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, May 25, 2-4 p.m. — Van Gogh Collaborative Sticker Puzzle Drop-In.
Friday, May 26, 12 noon — Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring.
Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. – Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. Join us for a fun, 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required!
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Begins May 21. Visit the library for more information.
Author Talk: Lane DeGregory. Tuesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lane DeGregory will discuss her book “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales” with a Q&A to follow.
Causeway landscaping completed
TREASURE ISLAND — Landscaping of the East Treasure Island Causeway is now complete, “creating a magnificent entrance into Treasure Island,” the city of Treasure Island says on its web newsletter.
The causeway has been undergoing improvements over the past year. The changes include:
• Stormwater improvements: gently sloped depressional areas, known as bioswales, constructed along the outer edges of the roadway that allow rainwater to flow off the driving surface and percolate to recharge the groundwater table. The bioswales retain the “first flush” of stormwater collected during the beginning of a storm that contains the highest concentration of pollutants and debris.
• Beautification: Florida-friendly landscaping has been planted in the bioswales.
• Pedestrian improvements: Curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces have been installed at each corner of the intersection at 79th Street. Crosswalk locations have been re-striped and rapid flashing lights installed.
Fire Rescue to give away life jackets
TREASURE ISLAND —Treasure Island Fire Rescue will host a life jacket giveaway and water safety event Friday, May 26, at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon.
Fire Rescue personnel will distribute free life jackets for children and supply educational material about water safety, swimming lessons and more.
For more information, contact Mercedes at mnelson@mytreasureisland.com or 727-547-4590 ext. 260.
