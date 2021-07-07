MADEIRA BEACH — A high-and-dry boat storage facility at the city marina, which had been touted by the mayor as “a very lucrative opportunity” for the city, will not be built at the city’s expense, due to its estimated $30 million cost. Instead, a public-private agreement will be sought, where a private firm would build and manage the high-and-dry and share the cost and revenue with the city.
The decision not to build the high-and-dry as planned came following a presentation on its feasibility at a city commission workshop on June 30, where it was the only topic on the agenda.
At the meeting, Bryan Zarlenga of Cardno, a consulting firm hired to evaluate the feasibility of a high-and-dry facility for the city, gave a detailed report on what it would contain, along with its costs and benefits. It featured a highly automated facility with 200 boat bays and two service bays.
During the presentation, Zarlenga said the high-and-dry is not expected to break even and begin to be profitable for the city until about 2045, more than 20 years from now.
Zarlenga recommended the city take out a 15-year loan for $26 million, to which $4 million in interest payments would be added.
“That is way too much debt to put on the city,” said Mayor John Hendricks. He also noted the proposal calls for adding seven or eight employees, which would further increase the operating expenses.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said he likes the idea of a high-and-dry, “but the numbers are astronomical.” He recalled that ten years ago there was no debt in the city, and then they took out a
$10 million loan to build the city hall complex, and then $15 million to do road projects.
“This more than doubles our debt for something that isn’t going to pay off until 2045,” Andrews said, adding that it could be 2046 or 2047 because the consultant’s analysis did not include $150,000 in annual lost revenue due to some current boat slip rentals being removed under the proposed plan.
“This will be a tough sell to the residents,” said Andrews.
Hendricks said the $30 million cost estimate is a lot higher than other numbers he was getting. He has been pushing for upgrading the marina by adding the high-and-dry as well as a restaurant as a means to generate more revenue for the city. After seeing the numbers from the study, he said, “I can’t support the city footing the bill on this. It’s too much debt.”
With the cost estimate of $30 million, Hendricks said he would recommend getting bids for a joint public-private venture for both the high-and-dry and the marina.
For the restaurant, Hendricks said he has already had two restaurateurs willing to foot the bill for building a restaurant above the existing Ship’s Store, and then “rent it from us.” Hendricks said the high-and-dry and restaurant will bring transient boaters, and the city will sell more fuel and things from the Ship’s Store.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price said, “If we do something, I think the restaurant has to be a part of it.”
The commission agreed to put out a request for proposals to find a full-service company to build and manage the high-and-dry and also run the marina, with an agreement on sharing costs and revenues with the city.
“There are a number of these companies out there who know what they are doing,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks and City Manager Bob Daniels plan to meet and draft an RFP that will be discussed at the July commission meeting.
City Manager search
The search for a city manager is underway.
The commission had decided, in a close vote, not to renew City Manager Daniels’ contract when it expires September 1, and to look at other candidates for the job along with Daniels, assuming he applies.
At a special meeting held June 30 before the commission workshop, the commissioners discussed the hiring process and schedule for hiring the city manager.
The advertisement for the manager was placed on July 1 and will run during July. Staff will review the applications and give commissioners the qualifying candidates by August 2. At a meeting on August 9, the commissioners will decide on the top candidates, then interviews will be conducted, and the final vote will be on August 17 to select the city manager.
Andrews led the city manager selection discussion. At the beginning, he said the city manager position will be advertised and must be seen as “an open job.”
“Mr. Daniels’ contract expires September 1,” Andrews said. “He is free to apply for this or any other job in Madeira Beach or wherever. But we have to make it known that this is not Bob Daniels’ job to lose.”
“We’re doing a search to find the best possible candidate. We’re not doing it to get a stack of resumes and compare them to Mr. Daniels,” Andrews said. He said the job is open to everyone who has the proper qualifications.
Hendricks said a major qualification for the city manager should be someone who is strong in finding and applying for grants. Price said she agreed that was important.
If the city manager selection process runs past September 1, when Daniels’ contract expires, Hendricks said he would like for Daniels to stay on as interim manager until a city manager is in place.
Daniels was clear that he wants to stay on as city manager and will be applying for the job.
“I want to be here,” he said. “I care for this city so much, I will hang in there and go through whatever you all want to do.”
Hendricks told Daniels he had worked well with him during the year he has been the mayor, “and I want to thank you for all you’ve done.”