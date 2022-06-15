Gulfport PD to host fraud forum
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Police Department will host a Fraud Prevention Forum Wednesday, June 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S.
The forum will feature speakers from the U. S. Attorney's Office, the F.B.I. and Pinellas County Consumer Protection.
Topics to be covered will be common types of frauds and scams occurring in the local area, and nationwide trends.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ys3ptjf9.
Beach cleanups to get futuristic help
Beach cleanups are regular occurrences along Pinellas County shorelines, drawing dozens of people with trash bags and grabbers, but some upcoming cleanups will have a futuristic assistant.
BeBot, a cleaning robot, will be touring six local beaches in July during the 2022 BeBot Beach Tour Cleanup and Demonstration. Conducted by Keep Pinellas Beautiful, the tour is sponsored by Seagram’s Escapes.
The BeBot collects discarded small debris at the sand’s surface level under the remote control of trained staff. The eco-friendly companion removes litter such as bits of plastics and cigarette butts that might be otherwise overlooked. It is not intended to replace volunteers, but to help beachgoers visualize what debris is left behind on the sand.
BeBot was donated to KPB by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation, a charitable organization that maintains healthy Florida beaches. Keep Pinellas Beautiful is only the second non-profit in the country to showcase the BeBot, said KPB executive director Pat DePlasco.
BeBot’s beach tour “is a great opportunity to spread awareness and educate the public on marine litter while continuing to keep our beaches beautiful,” DePlasco added.
The tour will kick off July 5 on Madeira Beach and conclude July 30 on Gandy Beach. For a complete list of beaches to be visited by BeBot, or to volunteer for a cleanup, visit https://www.kpbcares.org/upcoming-events.
Gulf Beaches Public Library lists events
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
GB Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.
International Films: Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Wednesday Movies: Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-August 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, June 28, 5-7:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Looking for folks to start up a new group!
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
We are now accepting book donations in good condition.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Starts again Wednesday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Starts again Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Reading packets now available for pick-up. Win tickets to a Rays game.
Woof Gang plans grand opening in TI
TREASURE ISLAND — Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming will mark the grand opening of its Treasure Island location at 10625 First St. E on Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first 20 customers in the store will receive free Woof Gang Bakery gourmet dog treats for a year. Customers can enter to win great prizes, including free pet food for three months, baskets of pet toys, treats and more. All pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening will receive free nail trims and blueberry facial upgrades.
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming was named a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine.
The grand opening will continue through June 25.
Indian Shores to unveil monument
INDIAN SHORES — The town of Indian Shores in partnership with Pinellas County will unveil its new Monument Project at the Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park located inside Tiki Gardens, 19601 Gulf Blvd., on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
The monument site features educational kiosks, an arch that depicts native flora and fauna and a central sculpture that features a Tocobaga Indian family that honors the past and celebrates the feeling of family. The project was made possible with funds from Penny for Pinellas.
The overall project was the design of local artist Steve Graff. The bronze sculpture is by Geza Gaspar. Legacy Vacation Resorts-Indian Shores sponsored a sidewalk that will provide a guided walking path for beach access to their guests.