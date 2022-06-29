To kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend, firefighters from St. Petersburg, Seminole, and Madeira Beach will be handing out free life jackets for children Friday, July 1, at Archibald Beach Park in Madeira Beach while supplies last.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States among children 1 to 4 years of age and the third-leading cause of unintentional death among children and teens 5 to 19 years of age.
Civitans to host beach parking
INDIAN SHORES — The St. Petersburg Civitan Club will hold public parking at the Civitan Beach House on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Cost is $15 per car per day.
The lot will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vehicles can stay until sunset.
The Civitan Beach House is located at 18604 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores.
Gulf Rotary donates to BBBS
Members of the Rotary Club of Gulf Beaches presented a check for $2,000 to Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
The club has donated to BBBS for the past 10 years. The BBBS mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. They provide both children and mentors the essential tools to develop lifelong purposeful relationships.
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Closed Monday, July 4
GB Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Investors discuss market
and investment opportunities.
International Films: Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Wednesday Movies: Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, July 19, 10:30 a.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, July 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Looking for someone to start up a new group!
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
We are now accepting book donations in good condition.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Magic Show, Wednesday, July 6, 2 p.m. Reading packets now available for pick-up. Win tickets to a Rays game.
Treasure Island cleanup
The city of Treasure Island, with the help of volunteers, wants to make it a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Beautify T.I. Volunteer Day is an initiative to beautify local neighborhoods by hosting a volunteer beautification/cleanup event each quarter. The next Beautify T.I. event is July 9 at Gulf Front Park.
Volunteers will meet onsite at 8:30 a.m., with the beautification project beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be split into groups and assigned to a specific site that will be prepped beforehand by city crews. They will help landscape the area, pick up trash/litter and dead foliage, and plant new landscaping and flowers.
The city will provide trash bags, tools, and equipment while volunteers are asked to bring reusable water bottles, close-toed shoes, eye protection and gardening gloves.
Those interested are asked to register by sending an email to volunteer@mytreasureisland.org or calling 727-547-4575 ext. 228.
