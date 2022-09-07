ST. PETE BEACH — The city’s Historic Preservation Board wants to be kept in the loop and give advice when it comes to proposed changes in Pass-a-Grille — not only to contributing historic structures, but also to any residence, building, or city facility such as parks, sidewalks, piers, alleys and jetties.
Board members suggested the preservation board should also be asked to weigh in on changes proposed to city walkovers, parks, sidewalks, rentals of city property, parking regulations, changes to alleys and street ends, the three city piers, and lighting and signage in the district.
During a Sept. 1 meeting, Assistant City Attorney Matthew McConnell suggested that Historic Preservation Board recommend changes to the city’s existing preservation ordinance. “I really want this board to focus on 18 duties that historic preservation shall have, which we all know is a must. There may be some amendments you want to add, which will also be in the form of an ordinance as to what you review, what you don’t review, what you would like to review.
“The best way to get that accomplished (is) by recommending some additional powers, or it may be removing things you don’t want to do or don’t ever do,” he said. “Clean up the code to make it very clear what you review,” McConnell suggested.
The assistant city attorney said he is “shocked” that there is not a record of any alterations to all structures within the historic district, including non-contributing structures. He said that policy is prevalent in other counties and cities where any alterations to a property that’s in the historic district has to come before a historic preservation board.
“That’s why we should make the (historic) overlay mandatory, so that it has to go through us,” said committee member William Loughery. He said the historic district should be extended to include everything south of 32nd Avenue.
“Those are the first two steps to put us in a position where everything in the historic district has to somehow go through us, even if it’s just for advice,” Loughery said. “Then at least we know what’s going on. We want to know what’s going on in the historic district and right now there are too many ways … that we don’t know that. We need to tighten that up so we are always in the loop.
“We need to not only know what individuals are doing when they are building houses, or doing additions or things of that nature, but we need to know what the city is doing in Pass-a-Grille, whether its bricking a street, unbricking a street, elevating a street, or cutting down trees,” Loughery said.
Committee members were particularly upset that their advice was not sought when the city made changes to facilities in Pass-a-Grille. Loughery gave the example of redoing the jetty, which “was never brought up in front of the historical board. That’s an integral part of Pass-a-Grille, (but) we were never even brought in on that.”
He added that the city also never sought the preservation board’s advice on changing parking applications. And the board was ignored when Eighth Avenue was rebricked. “Everybody thought that was a good idea, but that didn’t go through the Historic Board,” Loughery said. “I’m sure we would have all said, ‘Great idea,’ but it was just done. Next week the city decides they want to asphalt it, and they just do it.”
Marone said the historic preservation ordinance can be “more clearly defined as things that the city is taking action on in the district, or considering taking action on in the district. If the city is considering granting a conditional use permit for some type of use in Pass-a-Grille, our board would like to at least consider it and then let the commission know what it thinks,” he said.
Tia Hockensmith reminded fellow board members that they submitted requested additions to the historic preservation ordinance months ago.
“We want to see everything that impacts the visual character of Pass-A-Grille, whether it’s city impact, or resident impact, or business owner impact,” she said. “If there’s going to be a significant visual change to what’s happening, and people are seeing it when they go south of the sign, then we need to be aware of it. I know we submitted those lists.”
McConnell said that suggested changes to the Historic Preservation Ordinance, which will eventually be brought to the City Commission, will be discussed at the next Historic Preservation Committee hearing, currently scheduled at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6.