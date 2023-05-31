MADEIRA BEACH — Enhancements to the city’s dog park that could cost as much as $800,000, plus improvements to two other parks, were up for discussion at the May 24 City Commission workshop meeting.
The two smaller projects call for repairing the broken reflection pond at R.O.C. Park and trying to come up with a plan for adding more landscaping to Tom and Kitty Stuart Park on the beach at 141st Avenue.
The dog park renovations were initially focused on replacing the grass with artificial turf, said the city’s Parks and Rec director, Jay Hatch. He said the artificial turf requires less maintenance than grass, which currently needs to be replaced frequently due to normal wear and tear.
Though installing the turf at an approximate cost of $112,000 is the highest priority, the scope of the project grew to include other high-cost items such as $110,000 for a deck at the north end of the dog park, and $350,000 for “sail” shade structures to cover everything.
Other items such as an improved irrigation system, doggie waste collection cans and some landscaping items, plus contingency, brought the total estimated cost to over $800,000.
These additions were prompted by feedback from interested residents and dog owners at several sessions the city held in 2022 and most recently on May 17.
Hatch recommended the city go ahead and request bids for the items being proposed to get a more realistic measure of the costs. He also said the city will be looking to offset some of the costs through a sponsorship program, grants, and government pricing contracts.
“This is a great idea,” said Vice Mayor Ray Kerr. “I look at this as an investment. We can hold special events and look for sponsors to help with the costs.”
“I love it, and I don’t even have a dog,” said Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks.
Brooks said there is a big sign at the entry to Madeira Beach that says “No dogs allowed on the beach,” and the dog park provides a nice alternative place for people to take their dogs. The dog park is near the entrance to City Hall.
Mayor Jim Rostek questioned the costs and said they “need to be whittled down.”
This originally was expected to cost about $200,000, Rostek said, and now it’s approaching $1 million. “I think you need to get the money down to half of this if you want the mayor’s support,” Rostek said.
City Planning Board member Chuck Dillon also questioned the cost of the proposed dog park improvements.
“You’ve got half a million dollars for sails and a deck,” Dillon said. “This has worked a long time as it is.”
“Let’s not get caught up on how much money this costs,” said Jeff Beggins, a local resident, Realtor and developer who’s been a parks improvements supporter. “That’s short-sighted. Let’s make it the best that we can make it, and then find the money.”
Beggins is president of the Friends of Madeira Beach Parks and Rec, a nonprofit raising money for the dog park.
The commission agreed to request quotes for the dog park improvement items. Once the costs are received, there will be further discussion on what action to take.
Reflection pond at R.O.C. Park
Next on the agenda was the repair and improvement of the reflection pond at R.O.C. Park, a part of the City Centre complex. The pond and fountain have been difficult to maintain ever since the park was opened in 2015, and with recent deterioration there is a need for a major renovation to get it working again.
This project was put out for bids in April. Only one response was received, from Hollywood Pools and Spas, for $76,000. The city added a 10% contingency to cover “unknown” elements, bringing the total to $84,000. There will be ongoing maintenance costs on the pond and fountain that have not yet been quantified. Part of the routine maintenance by city personnel is removal of rocks and garbage that people throw into the pond, Hatch said.
Brooks said she will be glad to see the reflection pond restored, as it goes along with the premise of R.O.C. Park (“Remember Our Children”) being a place for reflection and memories for those who have lost a child.
The bid needs to be formally approved at the regular commission meeting in June before work can begin.
Tom and Kitty Stuart Park
A third park up for discussion was Tom and Kitty Stuart Park — commonly called just “Kitty Stuart” — which was established on the beach in 1987. A popular beach access, it has always included a parking lot, and for many years there was a pavilion on the beach and palm trees lining the north and south sides of the property.
But all the trees are now gone. As part of a development agreement to build the neighboring Gulf Grill restaurant, which became Caddy’s, the trees and pavilion were removed, while the number of parking spaces increased from six to 14. A restroom in a trailer replaced the pavilion.
City Manager Robin Gomez said he had heard from 50 or 60 residents who told him, “We want our park back.”
“It looks like we allowed Caddy’s to build a parking lot on our park. It is not as pretty as it was,” said Commissioner David Tagliarini.
Rostek said the people need to see the palm trees again.
Resident Chuck Dillon said the palm trees would be nice, but also mentioned the city makes a lot of money on the additional parking spaces. It was reported at a recent meeting that parking revenue from Kitty Stuart increased from $7,000 in 2019 to $93,000 in 2022, after the park had been redesigned.
Marcus Winters, an owner of Caddy’s, said he was personally involved in the renovation of Kitty Stuart Park that was required by the development agreement. He said it was necessary to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Department of Transportation as well as the county and city in remodeling the park. The process took two years.
“What’s in Kitty Stuart Park is what I was told to build,” Winters said. “I wanted to put in some palm trees, but I wasn’t allowed to.”
Gomez said staff will explore options for landscaping possibilities. There may be potential for putting palm trees on the bordering property to the south, as a developer of that property is looking to tear down the neighboring building and seems receptive to helping with beautification efforts, Gomez said.