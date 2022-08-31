Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition. Space is available for meetings and group activities. Please contact Stanley at 727-391-2828. Come say hello to Michelle Bailey, who is beautifying our library with a new mural.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Scrabble: Fridays,1 p.m.-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Marshmallow Towers. Join us for a special story and activity built around early art and engineering concepts.
Monday, Sept. 5 — Labor Day: Library is closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Get ready to play and learn with Alexa! Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. — Topics in American History: The Eisenhower Administration. The enormous productive capacity demonstrated during World War II transformed the nation to one of consumer goods and a new post-war American identity. Foreign policy was forever changed to reflect international involvement in world affairs. Presented by David Busch. Seating is limited.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: Join us for an opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, Sept. 9, 12 noon — Local Author Spotlight: Chaim Freiberg. This all-ages reading and Q&A with the author of “Ms. Flora & the Squirrel and Other Tales of Friendship and Gratitude” will appeal to adults and children looking to hear a charming story.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Win prizes at Madeira cleanup
MADEIRA BEACH — Pick up trash on the beach and you could win prizes in the “Mad Beach Amphibious Trash Roundup” Saturday, Sept. 17.
The cleanup will begin at 6 a.m. “or later” at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex, 200 Rex Place. Weigh-in will begin at noon.
Prize baskets with $50 gift cards will be awarded for most cigarette butts, most trash, most glass, most plastic, most fishing line gear, strangest item, people’s choice and oldest beer can or bottle.
All participants will receive a free lunch.
For information, or to register, visit OldSaltFishing.org or MadeiraBeachMarina.com
Taste of the Beaches
ST. PETE BEACH — Taste of the Beaches returns this October with more than 40 local restaurants offering their signature “tastes.”
Tickets are now on sale for the taste tour, which will run the week of Oct. 8 through 14. Tickets are $10 a “taste.” Pick the restaurants you want to visit that week and turn in your ticket to receive your “taste.”
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to PARC Center for Disabilities. Tickets will be sold by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by Tampa Bay Times, Smith & Associates, the city of St. Pete Beach and Valpak.
For more information, contact 727-360-6957 or info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com/Taste.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.