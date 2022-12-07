Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Book Group: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
TI to host winter break camps
TREASURE ISLAND — Winter Recreational Camps are back this year to keep children active and entertained while schools are on winter break. Camps will be Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
The fee for the camp is $30 per day for Treasure Island residents and $35 per day for non-residents. Discounted sibling rates are also available. Register at the Recreation Department inside City Hall at 120 108th Ave. Registration forms can be accessed at MyTreasureIsland.com/Camps.
For more information, call 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237 or send an email to Recreation@mytreasureisland.org.
IRB parking permits available
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The 2023-25 parking decals for residents of Indian Rocks Beach will be available Monday, Jan. 16, city officials said in a press release. The grace period to pick up the new decals will end Monday, March 13.
IRB property owners or residential lessees with at least a one-year lease may obtain two decals per property. Decals can be obtained at City Hall with the following documentation:
• A copy of Pinellas County Property Appraiser's record or recorded deed. If the applicant is a lessee, a copy of the one-year lease agreement or a notarized letter from the landlord of the property.
• If the applicant is a corporate entity, a copy of the current year's annual report on file with Florida's Secretary of State.
• A valid driver's license.
• A valid vehicle registration for each vehicle.
All issued decals must be permanently attached to the rear exterior of the vehicle matching the vehicle registration on file with the city of Indian Rocks Beach.
Decals are available at City Hall, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. — Winter Recipe Swap: Do you have a winter recipe that your friends and family love? Discuss favorite holiday treats and share recipes.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m. — Katie Green: Stories for the Winter Holiday. Storyteller Katie Green presents an eclectic selection of seasonal stories for adults: Old and new tales about winter and a personal story that invites listeners to tell their own stories.
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. — Cookies & Cocoa Pajama Story Time: Come dressed in your bedtime best! This special evening story time will begin with a winter story followed by time to socialize with cookies and hot cocoa.
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle” by David Wroblewski.
Friday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Santa’s Angels host toy drive
Santa’s Angels, a Redington Beach nonprofit now in its 36th year of operation, is asking for donations of new toys for children ranging in age from infant to 14 years.
The organization hopes to help 475 children this year. The greatest need is for boys and girls aged 10-14.
Dozens of businesses have agreed to be Toy Box locations for donated toys. For a list of participating stores, visit the organization’s Facebook page, santasangelsflorida, or call Mike at 727-362-3397.
