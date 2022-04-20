MADEIRA BEACH — The state legislature is eroding the home rule powers of Pinellas County beach communities as they deal with effects of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
That was the consensus of six beach mayors as they gathered April 14 for a “State of the Beaches” town hall, presented by the Institute For Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College.
Home rule conflict with Tallahassee was one of several topics on which the mayors were united, including dealing with the effects of red tide and tidal flooding and complaints by residents about ongoing development.
Redington Beach Mayor David Will noted that his town is completely residential and that “transient rental is a hot button issue” in his community.
Problem transient rentals are often owned by people from out of state, said St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson, adding that lack of home rule is “ruining quality of life for an out-of-town investor.”
Tyler Payne, mayor of Treasure Island, said Pinellas County cities are suffering from home rule erosion because the state feels it has to swoop in and take care of issues caused by municipalities and counties in South Florida.
Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks voiced the sentiment of other mayors when he said there are so many things that need to be done; he wanted residents to realize if cities are not generating revenue through managed growth, tourism, business and development, the only other way is to raise ad valorem taxes.
“We got to generate revenue, some people moved to paradise and sort of expect us to raise drawbridge and not let anyone else in,” he said. One of the main concerns is traffic in a tourist area. “People who moved here expecting not to have traffic moved to the wrong area,” he added.
“It’s a balancing act,” Johnson said, “between being a Gulf Coast beach town and internationally known tourist destination.”
Payne said his city keeps an open mind towards development, “because that’s how we are going to increase tax base, so residents don’t bear the burden of funding services, but we don’t have to be like Clearwater.”
The mayors agreed that a big chunk of their capital budget goes toward infrastructure needs, improving the stormwater systems and adding costly equipment to prevent tidal flooding.
Payne and Gulfport Mayor Samuel Henderson noted they are installing living shorelines, rather than costly seawalls, to help control storm surge flooding, while Redington Beach and St. Pete Beach have been busy installing check values and baffle boxes in their sewer system to stop tidal flooding from coming onto streets.
Johnson said his city was taking a different approach to storm water and sunny day flooding from king tides by “concentrating on keeping salt water out.” The city is upgrading its drainage systems with baffle boxes and check values. Redington Beach is currently starting much the same process to control tidal flooding as St. Pete Beach.
While beach cities would like to see another Army Corps of Engineers renourishment project, a big issue in Madeira Beach is tidal silt and sand flowing into Johns Pass and Blind Pass, clogging the waterway, and undermining the city’s boardwalk attraction. Mayor Hendricks explained Johns Pass shoaled up so much, storm waves and sand are braking under Johns Pass boardwalk.
Redington Shores Mayor Marybeth Henderson echoed another issue that effects all the beaches is “red tide and how are we going to be dealing with it.” She noted with property values increasing cities don’t have to raise their millage rates, but she added she was not sure how long that could continue.
Madeira Beach Mayor Hendricks noted that, more than hurricanes, he worries about dealing with red tide and COVID-19 because “we are a tourist destination.” He noted visitors parking on Madeira Beach amounts to about $2 million in revenue for his city.
The Madeira Beach mayor said another problem is the misinformation some people spread about a developer’s attempt to build a seven-story hotel that would include two health care facilities. Many times, locals object to development projects that add tax dollars to city coffers, he said.