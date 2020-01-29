GULFPORT — As Gulfport residents decide who will represent Ward 1 on the City Council in the upcoming municipal election — incumbent Daniel Liedtke or challenger April Thanos — they also have another important choice to make: which furry friend will be named the city’s first honorary pet mayor?
Residents can vote with their wallet to elect a dog or cat mayor of Gulfport. They have 12 candidates to choose from — technically, 13, but felines Maxwell Perkins and Admiral Byrd are running as a pair. Other candidates include pups Palo, Licky Lucky Lussier, Ember, Ty, Bunny, Jezebel, Carlos, Coco, and Shadow “Short Stack” Johns, and cats Max and Mahi.
Each vote cast costs $1. Proceeds from the pet mayoral campaign will be split between two nonprofits, the Gulfport History Museum and Rescue Pink, an organization that provides spay, neutering and preventive vet care services, and also assists with rehoming pets.
“I don’t think it’s a big secret that Gulfport is one of the best towns to own a pet. Everyone loves their dogs. We have dogs, we have cats, we have parrots,” said Cathy Salustri, Gulfport Historical Society president.
GHS organized the election after learning other cities around the country have elected dog and cat mayors.
“One of our volunteers brought it to our attention that other towns are doing it and if places like Omena, Michigan, and Talkeetna, Alaska, can have a pet mayor, then Gulfport should,” Salustri said. “Gulfport has a history of being very dedicated to its animals.”
Voting runs through Feb. 15. Residents can vote online at www.gulfporthistoricalsociety.org/vote-for-gulfports-pet-mayor or in person by cash or check at GulfPerk, 3107 Beach Blvd. S., or at the Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. Donations/votes can also be delivered to the pet’s human companion.
The pet to receive the most donations in their name will be inducted as mayor Feb. 22 at the annual Get Rescued event.