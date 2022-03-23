REDINGTON SHORES — Bert Adams, mayor of Redington Shores from 2009 to 2018, has died. Adams lived in the town from 1994 to 2020, when he moved to Lakeland to be close to his business, Painting with a Twist.
Adams was a commissioner for three years prior to becoming mayor, and during his five terms in office, he never had an opponent for election.
A commercial pilot, his love of aviation was very apparent when he would tell stories of his encounters during his long career, said Jeff Neal, who served with Adams on the Redington Shores town commission.
In his years as mayor, Adams was a true leader, Neal said. “He mentored numerous people on what it meant to have the privilege to serve as a commissioner for the community. He also mentored others for various boards in the town,” said Neal. “He always catered to the wants and needs of the residents and the community.”
Town Clerk Mary Palmer called Adams “a dear friend.”
“It was a joy working for him and with him as mayor,” she said. “His calm, laid-back approach was welcomed by many residents. He will be greatly missed.”
Former Commissioner Lee Holmes said, “I believe Bert did a good job as a leader, and he was able to get the majority of our residents to work for the goal of improving our community and making it an exceptional beach destination and yet have a small-town atmosphere. I enjoyed working with Bert and we became close friends.”
Jody Armstrong, who was Adams’ predecessor as mayor, said that he had served as commissioner and vice mayor during her tenure. “I could not be more proud of the commission I served with. We worked well together, accomplished good things for the Town, and addressed our differences respectfully and professionally. I knew the Town would be in good hands when I left. May he rest in peace.”
Former Mayor Nick Simons of Redington Beach recalled that his long friendship with Adams began with a chance encounter when each of them was walking into a restaurant at the same time for lunch. “We suggested joining each other, which we did the ensuing hour and a half. It was good for lots of laughs and sharing stories of having lived in Florida for long time. Oh, the characters we met along the way.”
Adams died on March 13 at the age of 78 while having surgery at a Lakeland hospital. He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Gleason and Danine Cubbage, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“The town and the world lost a great man when Bert passed, and his memory and legacy will live on in many people’s hearts and minds,” said Neal.