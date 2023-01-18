Masons install officers
MADEIRA BEACH —Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 held its 73rd annual installation of lodge officers on Jan. 7 at the Masonic Temple.
The newly installed officers include Joe Sosa, worshipful master; Bobby Burkett, senior warden; Buck Owens, junior warden; Howard Knapp, treasurer; Steve Johnson, secretary; Mark Sawa-Szostak, chaplain; Brian Marshall, marshal; Tim Delaney, senior deacon; Chip Cahall, junior deacon; Zach Zukowski, senior steward; Jim Tizzano, junior steward; Richard Hightower, tyler; Cozy DeRosa, musician; and David Marrs, conductor.
The installation was led by Right Worshipful Howard W. Knapp, past district deputy grand master, assisted by Right Worshipful Derryl O’Neal, past district deputy grand master and the installing chaplain; Worshipful Mark Sawa-Szostak, past master, Installing Marshal and Worshipful Joe Finocchairo, past master and the installing musician.
The ladies of Gulf Beach Chapter No. 241 Order of Eastern Star provided refreshments afterwards.
Calvary to host Winterfest
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., will host its 18th annual Winterfest on the Rocks on Saturday, Feb.18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fundraising event will be held inside the church and outside on its large property.
Activities will include a silent auction, food, arts and crafts vendors, a patriotic pet contest, an old-fashioned bake sale, and pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
There will be beer, wine, soft drinks, clowns, face painting and children’s games with an area for building and sailing toy sailboats. Musical entertainment will include island steel drums, light symphonic selections, lounge-style singers and a mini-concert by Calvary’s new music director.
A grand prize drawing for an electric bicycle will be held at 3:30 p.m.
City seeks event volunteers
SOUTH PASADENA — The city is looking for volunteers to help with the Annual Artspring Exhibition.
Shifts are available for March 6-12.
Artists are also needed to exhibit their artwork in clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals or glass.
Ribbons will be awarded for the top three works in art, photography and sculpture, along with the Mayor's Award and honorable mention ribbons.
No entry fee is required.
To volunteer, register, or for more information contact City Hall at 727-347-4171 or cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.
Fire Rescue to host Chili Cook-Off
TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island Fire Rescue wants local chefs to bring the heat to people’s tastebuds at this year's Chili Cook-Off.
The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Avenue. There will be music, prizes, a raffle and beer and wine sales.
The annual event benefits the Treasure Island Fire Association and its chosen charities.
There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd best chili recipes in two different classes — "The Open Class" and "The Pro Class." There will also be a special award for best-decorated chili station.
For $10, patrons can sample and vote on all the entries. Tickets must be pre-purchased at the Treasure Island Fire Department during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is limited to 100 people. Children under the age of 12 are free.
To enter the cooking competition, visit mytreasureisland.com and download the application or contact Mercedes Nelson Palmer at 727-547-4590 ext. 261 or mnelson@mytreasureisland.org.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library, located at 365 73rd Ave., has announced its schedule of upcoming events.
They include:
Friday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Science of Snowflakes (elementary age). Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Monday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 4:30 p.m. — Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club: Join us for the first meeting of the Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club! The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month. This group is designed for readers ages 10-13, but anyone under the age of 18 can join. Our first book is “Measuring Up” by Lily LaMotte. You can pick up your copy at the circulation desk while supplies last.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. — Family Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Jan. 26, 12 p.m. — Adult Crafternoon: Winter Luminaries. These handmade jars with a battery-powered tealight will warm your heart on a chilly winter night! We’ll supply everything you need to create these pretty winter luminaries.
Friday, Jan. 27, 12 p.m. — Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring. Did you know that coloring reduces anxiety and the mental and physical impacts of stress? Drop in and color awhile. Snacks will be provided.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has announced several upcoming events.
They include:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p..m
Haiku Poetry Contest: Jan. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive up to $100!
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
