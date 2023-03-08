BELLEAIR BEACH — A fire-rescue vehicle recently traveled in light traffic from Belleair Bluffs to a beach emergency call in in six minutes — and that’s too long, says Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson.
On Feb. 27, Davidson made a community presentation at Belleair Beach City Hall on response times and related issues. He said such travel times are common when personnel from the fire stations in Indian Rocks Beach and Sand Key are out on calls.
Had the call come during heavier traffic, a crew going 4.7 miles might take 18 minutes to get to its destination, he estimated.
"I don't know about you, but I cannot hold my breath for 18 minutes," Davidson said.
For about 90 minutes, Davidson discussed the need to build a fire station in northern Indian Rocks Beach and other issues.
Using an electronic device to see where all the fires trucks are in the county, "there are many times that the beaches are wide open; that is unacceptable to me," he said.
Most of the time two units respond to emergencies involving cardiac arrests or strokes, the chief noted. He then described a situation in which responding vehicles might take more than seven minutes to reach the parking lot of an emergency call site.
“What happens when you live on the fifth floor?" he asked. Davidson then suggested it would take another two minutes for responders to lug their equipment to the victim's side before having to put a hose in place and make other preparations.
“That 7 ½-minute response time (is) not acceptable here, because we're vertically challenged. That's the standard, but we can't even meet that standard," he said.
A previous analysis, in 2019, suggested moving station 27 in Indian Rocks Beach north, because of response time problems, Davidson noted. But he added that such a move could cause additional problems.
"It's going to create a huge gap between Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach," Davidson said
Another station is being planned in Redington Beach, Davidson said, adding that he is for greater protection on the beaches.
"What I'm against is defunding us or not allowing the same services for our citizens," Davidson said.
Along those lines, Davidson's plan calls for the additional station in north Indian Rocks Beach for the fire district, which serves Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and an area of the unincorporated mainland.
The district has been looking at properties for a new fire station for a long time, Davidson said.
Under consideration is a portion of the Church of the Isles parking lot off 24th Avenue.
"The only thing we are waiting on now is we need a Realtor to help out; we need an appraisal, so they know the fair market value," Davidson said. "They want to work with us to give us a good price on that."
The station is expected to be completed in less than a year and a half, he said, but the district can have firefighters and paramedics there once approvals are given through temporary housing until the station is built, Davidson said.
"That's probably the best chance — that piece of property," he said.
It's been brought to his attention that Belleair Beach owns a piece of property behind City Hall that was suggested as place for a station.
"That's not a good property for you. If we were to put a unit here that unit wouldn't be here. That unit would be in Largo all day long," he said.
Davidson doesn't expect funding upfront from the county for a new station in Indian Rocks Beach.
"As the Penny (for Pinellas) process takes so much time and has been planned out for years, I am hoping to work alongside the county leaders to work out a reimbursement on this project," Davidson told Tampa Bay Newspapers. "Our district taxpayers should not have to pay for a station where there has been a known need for improvement in services, while other fire stations are being funded by the county."