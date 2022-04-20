MADEIRA BEACH — The city will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the Grouper Gala, a community gathering with live music and grouper on Saturday, May 7.
The free event at the Recreation Center, 200 Rex Place, will feature the Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, from 6-9 p.m. The night will be capped with a fireworks display from the fishing pier in Madeira Beach.
Grouper dinner tickets are available now for those who wanted to enjoy some fresh local catch on the night of the event. The $40 ticket will get you grouper, fries, slaw, pasta salad, and two drink tickets. Tickets will be $50 the day of the event. They are on sale at https://www.eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=2754.
Sponsorships are available. For more information on the Grouper Gala contact the Madeira Beach Recreation Department at 727-392-0665.
Keys to Safety offer pedestrian tips
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce would like to remind residents and visitors to “Walk Wise” on the beaches. During this busy season on the beaches, the chamber is working with member municipalities and businesses to hand out the “Key to Safety” to visitors and locals.
Key to Safety cards are hotel key-sized inserts that businesses can include with a visitor’s check-in for their visit. This insert outlines the key safety tips needed when being a pedestrian in our community. Pedestrian safety is an issue that affects everyone, this is a reminder to drive wise, bike wise and walk wise on busy beach streets.
The Key to Safety campaign was originally launched in 2016 when the chamber partnered with WalkWise Tampa Bay (now Bike/Walk Tampa Bay) and has remained a resource for local businesses on the Tampa Bay beaches.
Key to Safety cards are available for businesses and municipalities to hand out to visitors and locals. For more information, contact 727-360-6957 or info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit www.tampabaybeaches.com/pedestrian-safety/.
Gulf Beaches Public Library events
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writer’s Group: Monday, April 25, 10 a.m-12 p.m. The Madeira Writers group is looking for new members. Bring a few pages of your current work in progress to share with the group.
Computer/Mobile Device Help: Monday, April 25, 1 p.m. Ask questions about any of your problem devices.
GB Scrabble: Friday, April 22, 1-4 p.m. Learn some new two letter words!
Investment Club: Thursday, April 28, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, May 17, 10:30 a.m.
International Films: Tuesday, April 26, 2-4 p.m.
Wednesday Movies: April 27, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, April 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Friday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.
T.I. block party returns
TREASURE ISLAND — The public is invited to “Rock Around the Clock” when Treasure Island’s favorite block party starts around the downtown clock tower on Saturday, May 14.
With Chris Maning taking the stage at 6 p.m. and the Black Honkeys at 8 p.m., downtown restaurants will be offering up a full menu and outdoor dining while other businesses and vendors set up shop to showcase some of their goods and services. It's an evening to let loose, have some fun, and rock around the charming beach community.
There will be traffic detours for the event. 107th Avenue will be closed on May 14 from 4-11 p.m. from First Street East to Gulf Boulevard. East and westbound traffic can use 108th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 104th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at Treasure Island City Hall, located at 120 108th Avenue; and at the Treasure Community Center and Park located at Gulf Boulevard and 106th Avenue (behind Walgreen
Beach cleanup slated
In honor of Earth Day, The Don CeSar has teamed up with 3 Daughters Brewing for its Annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup on Friday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will come together at the tiki hut on The Don’s private beach for a rewarding morning of beach beautification followed by lunch, brews and beach games.
Volunteers will also leave with a T-shirt and lunch to commemorate the day and serve as a thank you for supporting the community. Tickets are available for $5 via Eventbrite.
Pass-a-Grille resiliency study
ST. PETE BEACH — The Pass-a-Grille area has been selected for a study on resiliency by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council’s Resilient Ready Committee. It is one of three communities in the region selected for the study.
The Resilient Ready Tampa Bay initiative enhances the capacity of areas to assess, plan for, and adapt to flood impacts through multi-functional green infrastructure systems planning and resilient site and landscape design.
As part of the design focus group, the committee will be hosting a site visit April 21 and two-day design charrette April 22 and 25 to convene government staff, stakeholders, designers, planners, architects, engineers, and illustrators. Participants will collaborate in a series of brainstorming sessions to yield resilient site adaptations and conceptual designs for Pass-a-Grille that apply multi-functional, nature-based infrastructure strategies.
The outcome of this process and the ideas generated from the group will be presented at a forum later this year so that other areas/coastal towns may incorporate the concepts into their planning. Results will also provide the City of St. Pete Beach with physical and planning resources to support the communities’ efforts to become "resilient ready" for the future.
Mayor Johnson said, “With severe weather, sea level rise, and high tides, flooding is something we need to plan for, and we are excited to be chosen to participate in this study,” said Mayor All Johnson. “It’s critical to our future as it will help leaders and communities come together for stronger solutions.”