TREASURE ISLAND — For the third consecutive year, the city manager is proposing a slight property tax increase in order to fund the rehabilitation of the Treasure Island Causeway and Bridge.
That .10 millage rate increase might be tougher to pass this year, however, because two city commissioners said they and residents are growing weary of the tax hikes.
Commissioners voted 3-2 on July 21 to set the maximum millage rate at 3.7129 mills, which is a 0.1 mill increase over last year. The rate, which will be mailed out to residents on notices, can still be lowered in September when the commission makes its final decision.
One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, and — thanks to a 6.14% increase of the city’s total taxable property values — the rate hike would generate an additional $629,730 in revenue over last year.
The increase is part of an effort to raise the rate by .1 mill each year until .5 mills is reached, which city officials expect would provide enough funding to pay for the majority of capital rehabilitation projects for the causeway.
The increase also requires four out of five yes votes, which means objections from Commissioners Tyler Payne and Saleene Partridge could halt the string of tax hikes.
“We’ve had tax increases over the past several years so I would really prefer to find some way, some expenses that we could cut in order to keep our millage rate flat at the 3.6129 that it was before and still migrate a .1 millage over to the committed fund for the bridge,” Payne said.
Considering the pandemic, Mayor Larry Lunn and Vice Mayor Deborah Toth said the increase was the fiscally prudent move.
Toth added that employees had already agreed to sacrifice raises.
“I think it’s beneficial to note that our city employees have agreed unanimously to keep their salaries stable in place because of the uncertainties going forward,” she said.
Lunn pointed to the pandemic’s impact on sales tax and gas tax revenue.
“I think we have to be real careful in making certain that we are able to continue our service to the community, because of other revenue streams that have stopped, or at least slowed down substantially,” he said.
The commission will continue its discussion on the budget during an August work session.
Dune walkovers reconstruction
Commissioners voted 5-0 to spend almost $124,000 of the city’s funds to reconstruct eight to 10 dune walkovers.
“Basically, the sand has gone over the top of them,” Public Works Director Mike Helfrich said. “The dunes are higher, so what we want to do is raise them up to make them so that they will promote dune growth.”
Helfrich said the city has about 21 walkovers and more than half of them will need to be reconstructed. Eight to 10 will be repaired now and two to three more will be fixed each year thereafter as the budget allows.
In order to aid the effort, Pinellas County has provided the city with a $176,191 grant to go toward the $300,000 contract with Bayshore Construction Inc.
Business Tax Payment Relief program
In order to aid businesses impacted by the pandemic, the city has established a relief program that will allow businesses to opt out of paying their business taxes this year.
Commissioners praised staff for establishing the program and unanimously voted to approve it.