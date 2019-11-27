TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners are poised to revise weekend alcohol consumption restrictions on Sunset Beach during tourist season to be more in line with the times.
During a Nov. 19 work session, City Manager Garry Brumback reminded commissioners police began regulating weekend alcohol consumption on Sunset Beach in 2009 due to several alcohol-related issues.
An influx of beach visitors consuming alcohol on the beach brought illegal parking, traffic, littering, underage drinking, trespassing on and damage to private property, aggressive behaviors and related criminal and public health, safety and welfare concerns.
A city ordinance prohibits use of alcohol on the public beach in a defined area of Sunset Beach from the first weekend in February through the last weekend in September, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.
The restriction is in effect from the south right of way line of 99th Avenue, south to the southern property line of Lot 7, Sunset Beach Unit 2, extended west to the mean high waterline.
“Although this regulation has been very successful in reducing these health, safety, and welfare concerns, there are still portions of Sunset Beach where the city’s police department issues alcohol-related local ordinance violations,” Brumback said. “Recently, the city became aware of changes in the violations data in the regulated area and a need to clarify certain provisions of the code.”
In March 2018, a group of Sunset Beach residents met with Commissioner Heidi Horak and asked for a change in the southern boundary for the seasonal alcohol restricted zone, he said.
As a result of the request, Chief Armand Boudreau was asked to provide data on the specific locations of violations for this particular ordinance. At that time, data showed three citations were issued in the 8500 block on the beach.
The remaining violations were issued on the beach within the 8700 block or northward. The same data showed the majority of violations occurred north of Caddy’s beach bar between the 9100 block and the 9700 block of the beach and the remaining violations occurred between the 8600 block and the 8900 block.
A request to move the southern boundary restrictions came to Horak again this year, Brumback told commissioners. An analysis of data for 2018 and 2019 was completed. The data showed only four citations were issued in the 8500 block of the beach in 2018, and no citations were issued in the 8500 block in 2019.
As a result, based on the local ordinance violations data, the proposed ordinance reduces the regulated area to where the majority of violations have been occurring in the last two years.
The chief reported his department has no concerns or objections to removing the area from the southern property line of 8572 W. Gulf Blvd. to the southern property line of Lot 7 Sunset Beach Unit 2 from the regulated area.
Specifically, the proposed ordinance adjusts the southern boundary of the regulated public beach from southern right-of-way line of 99th Avenue to the southern property line of 8572 W. Gulf Blvd. and extends the seaward boundary from the 1968 Mean High Water Line to the extent of the city’s jurisdictional limits.
As an exemption, beer or wine may only be consumed in Sunset Vista Park and the Beach Pavilion in conjunction with a special event after receipt of permission from the city manager.
City commissioners will vote on whether to adopt to changes at their Dec. 3 regular meeting.
City poised to inspect seawalls
Public Works wants to inspect 5,120 linear feet of seawalls, in 22 locations, to identify possible future needs for repair or replacement.
During the Nov. 19 work session, Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles told commissioners a report will be provided to document the levels of funding needed, as well as a prioritized schedule for repair and replacement in a format that can be used to support legislative and other grant funding requests.
She noted that along with traditional seawall replacement methods, “locations will also be assessed to determine potential sites for living shorelines.”
Instead of utilizing concrete, a living shoreline provides for stabilization using naturally occurring materials such as plants, rocks and sand.
Commissioner Heidi Horak suggested staff consider living shorelines whenever possible.
A visual evaluation of existing seawall conditions will be performed during low tide events, Boyles explained. Field observations will be limited to the seawall elements above the waterline, with no underwater observations.
In addition, no geotechnical services or non-destructive testing for underground investigation will be completed. Findings from the field observations will be documented using field notes and digital photographs.
A final report is anticipated to be provided within four months of the start date, Boyles said.
Seawalls scheduled to be inspected include:
• 2,400 linear feet around the city’s golf course at Treasure Bay;
• 800 linear feet behind the City Hall offices;
• 800 linear feet on the north and southern side of Isle of Palms, along 115th Avenue/3rd Street East & 4th Street East;
• 650 linear feet along Parking Lot #1;
• 100 linear feet along King Fish Park at the Old Original Bridge Abutment;
• 50 linear feet at Key Capri Inlet on 2nd Street East Extension.
A study will also be completed on 50 linear feet of seawall at 127th Avenue, 124th Avenue, 122nd Avenue, 121st Avenue, 120th Avenue, 119th Avenue, 102nd Avenue, 101st Avenue and 99th Avenue; and 20 linear feet at 95th Avenue, 93rd Avenue, 90th Avenue, Tarpon Drive and 2nd Street E., East Bay at bay, and 77th Avenue.
Locations not included in this evaluation are 126th Avenue, 125th Avenue, 123th Avenue, 103rd Avenue and 100th Avenue.
Public Works requested commissioners authorize Cardno to perform a citywide seawall assessment for $42,003. Funding for the assessment was approved in the 2020 budget for up to $60,000 from the Penny for Pinellas fund account.
Boyles noted Cardno is familiar with the city’s infrastructure, including seawalls, and is concurrently working to update the city’s land development regulations as they pertain to seawalls, retaining walls, fill, and drainage.
The consultant will help staff prepare a 10-year prioritization plan to repair or replace the seawalls with associated costs, she told commissioners.
City commissioners will vote on whether to allocate the funds for seawall inspection at their Dec. 3 meeting.