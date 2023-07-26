p-BEACHESbriefs072723-MASONS.jpeg

(Lodge Officers: L-R Brian Marshall, Chip Cahall, Jim Tizzano, Tim Delaney, Steve Johnson, Travis Palladeno, Bobby Burkett and Joe Sosa)

 Photo by Howard Knapp

MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge recently made a monetary donation to The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, which suffered a devastating fire in the early hours of July 13.

Many of the center’s animals died in the blaze.

Travis Palladeno, co-owner of the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, and a Past Master of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, was contacted by the Lodge and informed that his lodge brothers wanted to do a small part in helping him rebuild the business. The Lodge is hopeful that this important educational center will soon be returned to full operation.