MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge recently made a monetary donation to The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, which suffered a devastating fire in the early hours of July 13.
Many of the center’s animals died in the blaze.
Travis Palladeno, co-owner of the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, and a Past Master of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, was contacted by the Lodge and informed that his lodge brothers wanted to do a small part in helping him rebuild the business. The Lodge is hopeful that this important educational center will soon be returned to full operation.