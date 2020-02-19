INDIAN SHORES — A year ago, the Indian Shores Police Department was reeling from six months of chaos stemming from the unexpected resignations of two police chiefs. There was a shortage of law enforcement staff, morale was low, community support was minimal, and equipment was deteriorating.
After a year with Chief Rick Swann at the helm, that has all turned.
On Feb. 11, the Town Council unanimously approved Swann’s proposed police budget for fiscal year 2020-21, the police department comprehensive employee retention plan, creation of a Volunteer Citizen Action Team, and a resolution to purchase three vehicles, two of which are for the department.
Mayor Patrick Soranno and council members commended Swann’s effectiveness in reorganizing and rebuilding the department over the past year.
“We (council members) recognize and appreciate your efforts in getting the police department in shape,” he said. “Morale is good.”
The proposed police budget for FY 2020-2021 is $1,409,688, which is $69,841 higher than the previous year. Most of the increase is attributed to the hiring of additional law enforcement and support personnel, giving the department a full complement of the required staff that it did not have before.
Swann developed his employee retention plan in collaboration with Capt. Glen Smith. In order to control expenses and overtime, they came to the conclusion that “one of the most significant causes related to increased expenses and excessive overtime is employee turnover,” Swann said.
“Currently, there are 1,500 vacancies in law enforcement in the Tampa Bay area,” he said. In order to be competitive in a shrinking pool of qualified candidates, “departments must have a clear internal promotional rank structure and a lateral entry incentive policy.”
Swann and Smith researched the issue, designed job descriptions to meet accreditation standards for all position levels within the department, and delineated levels of expertise for each. The chief used the 2019 Pinellas Police Applicant Screening Service salary study as a reference to develop the salary structure for each position. Even with slight increases, the town’s police pay scale is on the lower end of the guidelines.
A Modified Take Home Car Program was also approved as part of the incentive program within the department. Only employees living in Pinellas County would be eligible to participate in this voluntary program. Beyond a 10-mile radius of the town, participants would be required to contribute 30 cents per mile for using the vehicle.
The council also authorized the chief to form a Citizen Action Team of volunteers recruited from both Indian Shores and Redington Shores to assist with administrative and operational functions, such as traffic direction, patrolling the beach during turtle season, and special details at town events. Volunteers would “not be sworn law enforcement officers and they do not have any police authority or arrest powers,” Swann said.
The startup cost is $300 per volunteer for training and equipment. The team would be limited to 10 volunteers, so the initial cost would be $3,000.
A resolution amending the town’s budget passed unanimously to transfer funds from the general fund to the capital improvement fund to purchase three vehicles. One vehicle is a 2012 Toyota Camry for the administrative department and two 2013 Chevy Tahoe vehicles for the police dept. purchased from the City of Largo. The total cost is $33,000.