MADEIRA BEACH — City Attorney Ralf Brookes’ two-year contract with the city was renewed at the Dec. 10 City Commission meeting.
But the commission also voted to seek bids on the job, an indicator that commission members believe there are alternative choices for city attorney worth considering, and he could be replaced.
The commission unanimously agreed with a motion by Commissioner John Douthirt to extend Brookes’ contract for two years, knowing that it can be terminated within 30 days, because “if he’s not under contract, he doesn’t have to show up.” The contract would have expired Dec. 10.
Douthirt’s motion included a requirement to “send out an RFP as quickly as possible.”
The decision by the commission to put the city attorney’s job out to bid is a change from last October, when the commission voted 3-2 to extend the attorney’s contract while rejecting a passionate argument by Commissioner Doug Andrews, with support from Commissioner Nancy Hodges, to look at alternatives for the city’s legal services.
At that meeting, Andrews had said Brookes’ contract with the city was 67 percent higher than that of former City Attorney Thomas Trask. Also, that Trask’s law firm has attorneys with multiple specialties in municipal law, while Brookes has hired separate attorneys for legal advice without consulting the commission.
At the Dec. 10 meeting, Andrews renewed his charge that Brookes hired outside attorneys without commission approval, which he said “clearly violates the city charter.” Andrews read a portion of the charter to support his claim. The outside attorney fees “cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars,” Andrews said.
Brookes replied that the attorneys named by Andrews had been contracted to represent the city in various legal areas with the approval of a previous commission before Andrews joined the commission. Andrews said he had reviewed all the prior commission meetings and that no such approval occurred.
Brookes named the attorneys and the reasons they were hired, and said he would bring the attorneys to the next commission workshop to be interviewed by commission members.
Commissioner Deby Weinstein said she had been on the commission in 2018 when she recalled the commission voting for or reaching a consensus to hire attorney Julia Mandell as a land-use attorney.
“There were certain instances when outside assistance was needed,” Weinstein said.
But Weinstein joined Andrews in calling for a request for proposals for a city attorney.
Weinstein said she had backed off that position in the past, but “there’s been a lot of confusion, and it’s time to go for outside bids.”
Robert Preston, a resident, said the commission “needs to go for an RFP because you as a commission are supposed to watch our treasury and get the best bang for the buck.”
“One of the reasons we are not getting that is that we have so many fill-in attorneys,” Preston said. “To not go out for an RFP to get the best attorney is totally outrageous.”
Parking stations improved
The design of the parking stations at John’s Pass Village has been changed to include new electronic windows and screens, Finance Director Walter Pierce said.
“The new screens are significantly easier to read in the sun,” Pierce said, adding, “there is much less clutter on the front, and the user interface is easier to understand.” The screens are touchpad operated, and there is a “big green button to push to get started,” he said.
So far, feedback from visitors on the machines’ operation has been very positive, Pierce said. The city will continue to have parking enforcement officers lend assistance to visitors as needed, and a “How To” video will be posted on the city’s website.
Crystal Island road project delayed
A county decision to replace an aging sewer line will delay completion of the Crystal Island flood control and roadway improvement project.
City Manager Robert Daniels said he was informed by county officials “at the last minute” that they need to replace a 50-year-old high-pressure sewer line on Crystal Island. The city had already defined the project and was waiting to receive bids by Dec. 12.
Adding the sewer line to the project would require redoing the bid package and setting a later deadline for submitting bids. Daniels said that would delay the project 6 to 8 weeks. Instead of starting in mid-January, work would start in early to mid-March, and be completed 10 to 12 months later.
The city’s engineer said doing the pipe replacement and road work all at one time would “cause less disruption to the pavement and to the residents,” Daniels said.
Andrews said that is the best way to proceed.
“It’s a no-brainer as far as I’m concerned. No one wants poop floating down their roads,” Andrews said.
Election qualifying period
The qualifying period for persons wanting to run for a seat on the City Commission begins Wednesday, Dec. 18, and ends Friday, Jan. 3, City Clerk Clara VanBlargan said. Up for election are Mayor Maggi Black, who serves a three-year term, and commissioners for Districts 1 and 2, currently held by Weinstein and Hodges. They serve two-year terms.