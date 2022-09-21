INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — For a small community, Indian Rocks Beach features a slew of drinking and dining options, with breweries, beach bars and restaurants dotting the 2-mile island.
One thing the city does not have following the demise of several popular watering holes is a true sports bar. And a sports bar is one thing Original Crabby Bill’s Family Brands company, led by the Loder family, doesn’t have in its expanding restaurant portfolio, which includes Bon Appetit in Dunedin and a bakery and a Mexican restaurant in IRB, in addition to the Original Crabby Bill’s.
But that is about to change following a recent ruling by the IRB City Commission, which on Sept 13 voted 4-0 in favor of granting an Alcoholic Beverage Use Designation Request for Guilty Sea Pub and Sports, Crabby Family Brands’ new sports bar that’s set to open soon at 301 Gulf Blvd.
“We think that it’s going to be a very nice asset to our business and to our community,” company head Matt Loder Sr. told commissioners.
He added that currently “there are no opportunities (to) enjoy sports viewing anywhere inside the city in the scale we are going to put together.”
The Loders are gaining a reputation for doing whatever is needed to make a restaurant successful, whether it’s slightly tweaking the menu and making minor cosmetic improvements, as they did with J.D.’s Lounge and plan to do at Bon Appetit, or a complete remodel and rebrand like Guilty Sea.
“Just cleaning that place must have been the biggest ordeal ever,” Mayor Cookie Kennedy said of the former Mexican restaurant.
“Oh yes,” said Loder’s daughter, Mia Corrales, who is overseeing the construction. “It was completely gutted down to the studs.”
The building is being painted currently. When all of the work is finally completed, the sports bar will feature two billiard tables, dart boards, an ATM, a digital jukebox and 26 TVs.
“It was a mess,” Matt Loder Jr. said, praising his sister for downplaying the difficulty of the rebuild. “We’re just very happy to have it almost done a year later after starting it. It was probably one of the longest and most difficult projects that we’ve ever done.”
The owners hope to have Guilty Sea open in 45 to 60 days. “We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “But that’s the target, anyway.”
“I told my dad before he passed that I would not sell the Crabby Bill’s business in my lifetime, but I couldn’t guarantee what would happen with the next generation,” Matt Loder Sr. said. “(Now) I can tell you they are equally committed to our family business staying here. ... We love this community, and I couldn’t imagine my mother and father picking a better place for us to be able to have a long-term family business because the relationship with the community has been wonderful.”
“You can’t help but embrace them because of the good they bring to our community,” Kennedy said after the meeting. “At any given time, they ask what they can do for the community. We don’t have to ask them. They come to the city and say, ‘what else can we do?’ and ‘how can we help?’ So, I think this new sports bar is going to be awesome, and I can’t wait until it opens. I think it’s going to be a real plus with all the sports fans we have here in IRB. I’m excited.”