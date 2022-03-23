REDINGTON BEACH — Only residents who have lived in Redington Beach for at least eight continuous months a year will be able to apply for decal to park in Beach Park or on many city streets under proposed changes to the town’s parking pass ordinance.
Under terms of the new ordinance, passed on first reading during a March 16 commission meeting, a resident is eligible to apply in person for up to two parking decals each year, which must be affixed to a specific vehicle.
Mayor David Will said his idea was merely to prioritize residents’ ability to park at Beach Access Park.
Will said the commission is looking for ideas to “tighten it up a little bit to prioritize our residents to be able to use the beach parking area.”
The revised ordinance defines a town resident as someone “who has actually lived in and maintained a residence in the town continuously for at least eight months in the year prior to making an application.”
Commissioners debated blackout dates that would limit holiday parking to residents, eliminating passes altogether, and charging visitors for them. They decided ultimate to hold a future workshop that could bring further revisions to the ordinance.
Residents can appeal to the city commission for an additional resident sticker. Under the revision, both a resident and their visitor must apply in person for a guest parking decal. The town clerk can bestow one visitor’s decal, good for five days, which provides permission to only park at Beach Park and no other area.
Violations of the parking decal ordinance could result in a $50 fine for first offense, $100 for second offense within 12 months, and $500 fine for a third offense.
Resident Steve Miller told commissioners, “I think we’re using a hammer to solve a problem that’s very small … I’ve never seen that beach parking lot full. I know we get more visitors walking from 163rd Street, because it’s a park, but is that so terrible? Are we becoming so mean and petty … I don’t want to be a Bellaire Beach, they have no parking and no buses stop there, so that’s not what we want to be. Is there really a significant problem? Has any resident not been able to go to the beach, because the parking lot is full?”
Will responded, “We get calls on that, Steve. And we get calls where the stickers are laminated and placed on the dashboard, so they are being passed around from car to car.”
Rental of ‘amenities’ prohibited
Another ordinance coming before the commission addresses the trend for people to rent out their pools, backyards, garages or other “amenities,” often through internet services. Will said the town recently became aware of the practice and “we’re trying to stay ahead of that, and this prevents any of that.”
Under terms if the ordinance unanimously passed on first reading, “the owner or authorized agent of a single family dwelling is prohibited from renting or leasing, or listing on any online marketplace for rent or lease, any amenity, feature, or accessory building or structure … associated with the single family dwelling.”
An amenity or structure “includes but is not limited to; sheds, garages, driveways, rooftops, attics, pools, spas, saunas, putting greens, sports courts, gardens, gazebos or front, rear or side yards.”
At the urging of Commissioner Shawntay Skjoldager, Town Attorney Rob Eschenfelder said he would specifically add boat docks to the list for the second reading of the ordinance. That will be held Wednesday, March 30.