INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Mayor Cookie Kennedy’s annual Chari-tea gala is more than just an opportunity for dozens of local women to dress up and enjoy each other’s company for a few hours a year.
The holiday season event at the Church of the Isles has become an important fundraiser for area charities and nonprofit organizations, raising several thousand dollars annually that’s typically distributed to a trio of deserving organizations.
This year, Kennedy, along with event cohost Cecily Benga, presented checks worth more than $8,600 to four entities during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission.
Those included Indian Rocks Beach Food Pantry ($2,871); the Pineapple Project ($2,871); and IRB Paddle for Autism and Fighting for the Alyssa ($1,435 each).
The funds were raised during last year’s Chari-tea, where hundreds of impeccably clad women packed the church’s dining room for a Saturday afternoon of drinking, dining and fun.
“This is such a fun event, and everybody looks great,” Kennedy said at the Nov. 12 event. “I’m glad you all came today to celebrate all the wonderful and talented ladies our community.”