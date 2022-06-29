INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Though the summer months for local governments are traditionally reserved for budget workshops and other housekeeping items, in waterfront communities like Indian Rocks Beach, things are just heating up.
To that point, the June 14 City Commission meeting featured several lengthy discussions on a handful of notable issues, including capital improvement projects, short-term rentals and the marker buoys that dot the shoreline. Here’s a recap of some of the key items the commission discussed.
Capital projects
City Manager Gregg Mims provided an update on several capital improvement projects in varying stages of completion, including: the recently completed reconstruction of sections of Bay Boulevard between 18th and 23rd avenues; the resurfacing of the tennis and basketball courts, and reconfiguration of two new pickleball courts, at Kolb Park; and the installation of a new backstop fence at Campalong Field starting in July (Mims noted the field would be closed for a month while the work is completed).
Mims also said staff is working on state grant applications for additional funding for additional underground utility work on Gulf Boulevard, stating, “if you don’t try, you don’t get it.” He said upcoming installations of two public art projects, one at the entrance to the nature preserve and one at city park, represent “part of our continuing efforts to add public art to the city.”
Regarding the $2 million IRB received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Mims said staff has earmarked the money for drainage improvements and identified 13 projects that need attention.
“Financially, we can’t do them all,” he said, adding they would wait for feedback from the commission’s first budget work session. The first budget session is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
Short-term rentals
The subject of short-term rentals is arguably the biggest issue affecting IRB today, as more and more residential properties on the 4-mile island are being sold and used for vacation rentals and short-term housing.
Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg suggested the city embark on a campaign to not only inform the property owners and renters of the city’s rules, but to help residents understand why the commission isn’t doing anything to prevent the conversions from happening.
“It seems like people still don’t understand that we don’t have control over AirBnbs,” Houseberg said. “So, I really think we need to put out some factual information since the amount of misinformation out there on that topic is a mountain.”
While Florida law prevents local municipalities from banning where short-term rentals can operate, cities are allowed to impose certain restrictions and requirements. According to the city’s ordinance, the minimum requirements for operating a vacation rental in the city include being registered and licensed by the state and the city as well as adhering to a set of standards, which include being compliant with local safety codes and ordinances.
When Mayor Cookie Kennedy asked what she wanted them to do, Houseberg replied, “I think it’s a little bit of everything,” including reviving a year-old refrigerator magnet program, adding, “I think we need more information put on the web and the website, on the social media page, maybe even a mailer. But something attractive enough so that people will read it.” Mims suggested creating a one-sheet type of flyer to be used as an educational piece. “I think we have the information,” he said. “It’s just putting it a format where they can clearly start from the beginning and see where we are and see everything you need to know about it.”
Buoy system non-compliant
This item was not on the original agenda but was added after officials recently learned that the city’s buoy system was not in compliance with state statutes limiting what types of boating-restricted areas municipalities have the authority to establish.
“In April of this year, we were notified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission that our buoy system may not be in compliance with new state statutes,” Public Works Director Dean Scharmen said, noting the city was granted a permit to install waterway markers in the Gulf of Mexico in 1996 while changes to the statute were made in 2009. Mims then gave the commission two options: repeal the existing ordinance and remove the city’s 37 buoys that sit in the water 300 feet offshore or adopt a new ordinance.
“In the ordinance we’d have to clarify that the area inside the buoys is a low-decibel zone,” Mims said, adding they’d “have to clarify that certain things are allowed in the buoy area,” such as paddleboards and other non-motorized craft. Mims advised against removing the buoys, which serve as no-anchoring and idle-speed-only buffer zones for beachgoers.
“If you think vacation rentals have been a problem, you take those buoys out and not have a restricted zone, you’re gonna have 3,000 boats pull up and anchor off of the beach,” he said.
Commissioner Joe McCall agreed. “You can’t have a free-for-all, or you’d have people skiing down the beach,” McCall said. “So, we need to adopt that.” Ultimately, the commission instructed staff to move forward with the new buoy ordinance, which entails conducting an engineering study, applying for new permits, and replacing the existing markers at an estimated total cost of $40,000.
When asked how long the replacement process would take, Mims said, “The state is going to give us the time we need,” adding, “realistically, we’ll be lucky if we get them up by the end of the year.”