MADEIRA BEACH — During a presentation about the local rollout of their nationwide “Fiber to the Home” fiber optic project, Frontier Communications representatives told members of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council (BIG-C) to expect “small armies” of work crews to be in the Gulf beaches area “in large numbers” in the coming weeks and months as the company continues to convert copper to fiber optic cable for residential homes.
Frontier director of network operations and construction William Nastasiak and engineering manager Daniel Collings explained the size and scope of the project to leaders from nearly a dozen beachfront communities during the BIG-C’s most recent monthly meeting, which was hosted by the town of Reddington Shores but held at Madeira Beach City Hall on Jan. 26.
The reason for sounding the alarm, according to Collings, is because the company wants everyone to know what they are doing in advance so they can to quickly react to any complaints and requests.
“A lot of people may have seen our crews and our trucks in the area but have not really heard what we’re doing,” Collings said. “The project is fiber, high-speed fiber, and it’s targeting residential areas. We’re not looking to go to the business community that may be in the area, but we’re going to the homes in the area, which we believe are underserved and need another option for fiber.”
Collings went on to explain how Frontier has been in the Tampa Bay area “for many, many years and we want to be able to continue to serve the residents in this community” by installing the high-speed fiber, which is “not a hybrid of copper. We are using the latest technology that’s on the market today, because with COVID and more people working from home, there is great demand for these services.”
He noted each home would have “its own fiber strand” and not share a traditional coaxial cable.
“These are dedicated fiber lines to each home, so there’s no bottlenecking,” he said, noting there is no additional cost to residents and no contracts to sign.
Due to the massive scope of the project Collings acknowledged there would be inconveniences, and he asked for help from residents and officials in expediting and easing the process.
“We’re going to flood your permit offices with a large number of permits,” he told the group. “And our crews are going to be in your areas in large numbers. It’s going to be a strain on your inspection forces, so we would like to work with you and provide you with assistance if you need help handling that additional workload, because it’s going to be quite extensive. It’s going to be like a small army coming into your communities.”
Collings added they “are committed to the communities, we are going to restore anything that was disturbed, but we’d like to work with you on that,” and he said they want to get the word out to residents “because I know they are going to concerned when they see all these trucks and all this work.”
When it was time for questions and comments, several officials asked when the work would start in their area (Natasiak said it has already begun in some places and won’t be as extensive in others, including Indian Rocks Beach, during this phase), while other praised the company reps for doing everything they can to minimize the inconveniences associated with a project of this magnitude.
“The problems we’ve encountered they’ve taken care of right away,” said North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen, while Redington Beach Mayor David Will said they “got off to a rough start” in his community “and communication was a big part of it,” but he noted the issues had since improved.
“This is a big operation so we’re trying to make it as painless as possible and work with the communities,” Collings said. After the meeting, he reiterated his company’s position of making the transition from copper to fiber optic cable for residents of the Gulf beaches as smooth as possible.
“We’d like them to know that we’re coming in, and it’s going to be a massive construction project on their streets,” Collings said. “So, if they see crews coming into their neighborhoods, it’s new. So, we want them to know we’re going to have crews coming in and because this is construction, it can get messy. But we are committed to complete restoration. We don’t care when it took place. There’s no expiration on it. We’re here to put whatever we did back to original condition, and I think that’s what concerns a lot of people.”
Collings said they would be conducting additional information sessions at individual city commission meetings, and they also plan to put door hangers on every home to let the residents know they’re there.
“We’re going to the residents, because this program is for the residents,” Nastasiak said.