Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.