INDIAN SHORES — Effective law enforcement in the 21st century challenges police officers to develop emotional intelligence in accomplishing crisis intervention.
Often the first to arrive on a scene, it is up to the officer to discern situations that might involve citizens with special needs.
To that end, the Indian Shores Police Department was among the first in the state to implement Aphasia Awareness and Emergency Situation Training with a group of Indian Shores police officers on Aug. 2 and with a second group on Aug. 9.
Although Crisis Intervention Team programs have become mandatory in law enforcement training, and includes some training on interacting with special needs people such as those with mental health issues, dementia, and autism, for example, it does not address aphasia specifically. Since this training was neither required nor included in the CIT training, participation was optional. The aphasia training was offered at the behest of ISPD Chief Rick Swann, and officers who attended the training did so of their own volition.
Aphasia is an acquired language disorder that can be a result of a stroke or other brain injury. It manifests as a short circuit in communication. People with aphasia know more than they can say. They are just as intelligent as they were before their stroke or brain injury, but now they have difficulty speaking, understanding what others say, reading and writing.
“It’s like living in a land where you don’t speak the language,” said Debbie Yones, executive director of Voices of Hope for Aphasia (VOHA).
Yones, along with Lauren Hoadley, a speech pathologist and program leader at VOHA, led the interactive small group sessions lasting two hours each at the Indian Shores Municipal Center. The program consisted of a PowerPoint presentation explaining what aphasia is, and how to recognize the signs and types of aphasia. Then Yones introduced the officers to some people who volunteered to come along who have aphasia, are independent and legally drive.
Officers then experienced simulations of what it might be like to have aphasia that was followed by an interactive discussion with the officers asking questions of the aphasia sufferers. The next series of exercises entailed the officers’ role playing where one of them would have aphasia limitations and try to convey information to the others. The officers used critical thinking skills to find alternative ways to communicate, including a version of charades, and by drawing using pen and paper. One of the officers noted that he keeps paper and pen in his cruiser to communicate with one citizen he encounters regularly that is both deaf and unable to speak.
This led to the segment of the training regarding officers having potential aphasia encounters. These might be a motor vehicle stop, calls for service, 911 hang-up calls (which may be a person with aphasia unable to communicate), disabled vehicles, and accidents or emergency scenes.
The people in the room with aphasia shared with the officers their biggest fears in an emergency situation, which included not being able to talk on the phone with 911 operators; that if they were in an accident, the officer would think it was their fault, even if it wasn’t; and having an officer think they were drunk or on drugs. They also showed the officers aphasia identifiers they carry with them in an emergency, such as a card stating that they have aphasia with a contact number for their caretaker, wrist bands, medic alerts, and blue and white magnetic car stickers.
Yones explained that there are more than 8,000 people with aphasia in Pinellas County, more than 25,000 with aphasia in Tampa Bay, and in excess of 5 million nationwide. With all of this, VOHA is only “one of about eight community-based aphasia centers nationwide,” said Yones. For more information, contact VOHA at 727-249-1953 or visit their website at www.vohaphasia.org.
Indian Shores Mayor Patrick Soranno supports the aphasia training. “Consider our town’s demographic: the average age is 77,” said the mayor.
Swann said he wants this training to be incorporated into Crisis Intervention Training. “This (aphasia training) is an expansion of CIT training, and demonstrates our commitment to provide the best service to our citizens,” the chief said.