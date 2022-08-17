INDIAN SHORES — The once sleepy little beach town of Indian Shores is experiencing some growing pains, and Freddie Lozano, its town clerk, could use some help with the workload.
At the Town Council meeting on Aug. 9, members unanimously voted 5-0 to add a deputy clerk to the staff to assist him.
The proposed job description for the new full time administrative assistant/deputy clerk was reviewed and approved. Authorization to seek applicants to fill the position was also approved.
Salary range for this non-exempt position is $44,823-$63,484. The deputy clerk would report directly to the town clerk.
Highlights of the candidate’s qualifications include knowledge of applicable state, federal laws and public records regarding records retention as well as state and local election laws and qualifying and reporting requirements. Knowledge of municipal government organization, services, policies, codes and ordinances is another requirement. Computer literacy in the communication, office equipment, operating systems and software applications utilized by the town is also expected.
Additionally, various certifications are preferred such as CMC (Certified Municipal Clerk) or MMC (Master Municipal Clerk) in addition to memberships in the Florida Association of City Clerks (FACC), International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), and the Florida Records Management Association (FRMA). A more comprehensive list of qualifications for the position is available at Town Hall.
Irelan honored
Mayor Patrick Soranno and the Town Council presented retired council member Carole Irelan with a certificate of appreciation and the key to the town. Irelan was recognized for her many years of service in a multitude of capacities for the town. They included serving as a member of the Town Council, on the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee as well as the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and volunteering on the Town Library Board.
Irelan thanked the council for the recognition, and told the attendees that she moved to Seminole in March of this year, but that Indian Shores was special. “It’s the little town with the big heart,” she said afterwards.
Referenda go to voters
A package of amendments to the town charter passed on its second reading by a vote of 4-1 with council member Mike Petruccelli voting against.
Proposed changes to the charter include requiring candidates to have been a town resident for one year in order to run for office, reducing the duties of the mayor by giving administrative duties over to the staff administrator, making the vice mayor’s position one of rotation based on seniority, prohibiting dual office holding, and replacing the designation “town auditor” with “town administrator.”
Petruccelli had concerns with the removal of administrative duties from the purview of the mayor, who is an official elected by the citizens of Indian Shores, and transferring those administrative duties to the town administrator, who is a staff employee.
“The administrator is not an elected official,” said Petruccelli.
Now the referenda will go before the registered voters of Indian Shores at the general election on Nov. 8.
Other resolutions
Council members recommended the appointment of Al Johnson, mayor of St. Pete Beach, to the Pinellas Planning Council/Metropolitan Planning Organization now known as “Forward Pinellas.”
Indian Shores is also supporting Forward Pinellas’ Safe Streets Pinellas by implementing its Vision Zero Action Plan in the town to contribute to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the Pinellas Transportation Network. The town’s goal in conjunction with this resolution is to reach zero fatalities by 2045.