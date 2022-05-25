ST. PETE BEACH — The city of St. Pete Beach — in collaboration with the Beach Theatre — will hold an outdoor summer film series for June. This will mark the first film screenings hosted under the Theatre’s name since its closing a decade ago.
In honor of the 100th birthday of screen legend Judy Garland, the theme of the film series will be “Judy at 100” and showcases four of her top performances. The movies will be shown at 8 p.m. in Horan Park on the first four Wednesdays in June.
The event is free and open to the public. A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors prior to the start of the films.
The event also celebrates the ongoing efforts of The Beach Theatre Community Foundation, a not-for-profit organization working to restore the historic one-screen movie theatre on Corey Avenue.
Said St. Pete Beach Chief Operating Office Jennifer McMahon: “We’re a fun beach town with a retro chic appeal. This type of programming fits the interests of our inhabitants and our visitors. The city is proud to work with the Beach Theatre to bring new and interesting events to St. Pete Beach. We’re looking forward to the restoration of this classic theatre.”
The Foundation will be collecting donations and selling raffle tickets for the chance to win items from nearby businesses.