REDINGTON BEACH — The town has decided to be one of the first Pinellas County municipalities to prevent homeowners from using online marketplaces to rent out amenities of their residential properties as “a micro version of an Airbnb situation.”
Mayor David Will explained that now, homeowners can “rent out your pool or driveway, or back yard or your shed. We want to stay ahead of that; we are a residential community and we are not for sale.”
The Redington Beach ordinance notes the advent of internet-based marketplaces allows single-family residential homeowners to rent out their amenities on a daily or even hourly basis.
At the April 7 commission meeting, Will said, “With this final reading we should be able to prevent that in the future.”
City Attorney Rob Eschenfelder said the ordinance “is focused on a particular phenomenon that has particular impacts on a community. Basically (when it comes to) any chunk of your home — your pool, your shed, your dock, your driveway — the intent of the ordinance is that such rentals impact your neighbors, because you have strangers coming in. It’s a micro version of an Airbnb situation.”
Eschenfelder advised that the town is able to create health, safety and welfare regulations, “and those include how residential structures are able to be used.”
In drafting the ordinance he wrote that “frequent home amenity rentals will have negative impacts on residential neighborhoods in which they occur, including added automotive traffic, consumption of limited available street parking, increased law enforcement to address, noisy parties and other disruptive behavior, including behavior that can last into the night.”
It adds disruptive behavior “will often occur by amenity renters who, by virtue of their lack of connection to the property or neighborhood, will not have regard for the occupants of neighboring homes.”
The ordinance notes that provisions “do not prevent citizens from accessing facilities to swim, conduct marriage ceremonies, engage in sports activities or otherwise recreate, as there are already ample businesses within and proximate to the town which are properly zoned …”
Upon questioning from residents, Eschenfelder said that includes renting of residential docks, which will be added to the ordinance.
Resident Linda Soileau asked whether the ordinance would cover residents living on the beach from renting out their Gulf-front property for weddings.
“If what the resident is doing is renting out a component of their residence, this prohibits them doing that,” Eschenfelder said.
The list of items a homeowner cannot rent or lease for even an hour includes sheds, garages, driveways, rooftops, attics, pools, spas, saunas, putting greens, sports courts, gardens, gazebos or front, rear or side yards.
The ordinance passed unanimously on final reading.