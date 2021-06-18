REDINGTON SHORES — Following a two-year absence, the town’s popular Fourth of July fireworks display is returning, with a new vendor.
Mayor MaryBeth Henderson announced the fireworks show’s rebirth at the June 9 town commission meeting.
“The show must go on,” she said, and it will, with a new vendor, Exposhows Inc., a California firm with a Florida headquarters in Jupiter. Henderson said she and others had met with Exposhows officials and “we were very impressed.”
The fireworks display had been cancelled last year due to COVID concerns and the year before when the vendor failed to show up with the fireworks.
The Redington Shores show has been extremely popular in the past, Henderson said.
“We’re expecting record crowds,” said Police Chief Richard Swann.
The show will begin after sunset, at around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m., and feature an 18-minute fireworks display, followed by a grand finale, Henderson said.
The launch site is on the beach at the county parking lot, as in the past.
Volunteers needed for cleanup
Volunteers are needed to help clean up the beach on July 5, the day after the fireworks. The cleanup takes place all along the beach, starting early in the morning. Henderson said some people start picking up trash as early as 6 a.m., and the work is usually done by 9 a.m.
Red tide has arrived
Henderson said dead fish are showing up on the beach. “We’ve had some reports of fish kill,” she said. Asked by Commissioner Bill Krajewski if that meant red tide, Henderson responded, “It’s here. And we don’t know how bad it’s going to get.”
Anyone seeing dead fish on the beach should report it to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the mayor said.
In-person commission meetings return
Beginning with the workshop later this month, Town Hall will be open so residents can attend in person if they want. Coverage by Zoom will also continue, including the capability for residents to make comments via phone or computer.
The commission voted to let residents come to Town Hall for meetings once again after a long absence during the COVID pandemic. During the past eight months, the commissioners have met in person at Town Hall for regular meetings, while residents were not allowed to personally attend.
“I’ve been approached by a number of residents in my district about opening up the meetings,” said Krajewski. Many other communities are already holding in-person meetings, he said.
Commissioner Jennie Blackburn said she felt it was important to continue with Zoom along with people being able to come in person. “Attendance at commission meetings has been higher than ever since the Zoom meetings started,” she said. Also, continuing to have Zoom available allows people to participate who might not be able to attend in person because of health or other concerns, she said.
Commissioner Michael Robinson said he was for in-person and Zoom for both the regular meetings and workshops. “Just do it both ways,” he said.
The commission agreed with allowing both in-person and Zoom attendance, and voted to require social distancing at the in-person meetings. That would allow about 20 people to fit in Town Hall, Robinson said.
The in-person meetings will begin with this month’s workshop on Wednesday, June 30. That meeting will also begin the commission’s earlier meeting times. Regular commission meetings will start at 4 p.m., and workshops will begin at 2 p.m.
Former pier parking now a commercial lot
The parking spaces for the former pier on Gulf Boulevard are now being used as a commercial lot, and that has created increased traffic and noise, said resident Ernest Mayor, who was speaking on behalf of the Sea Oats condominiums.
He said residents are questioning whether it is appropriate to operate a parking lot on that site since the pier is no longer there.
Also, people are using the remains of the pier on that property as a ramp for riding skateboards and scooters. The activity goes on until late night and early morning hours, Mayor said.
“If this is going to be a parking lot, put a closure time on it, and discourage other types of use,” he said.