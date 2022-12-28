Treasure Island to celebrate new year with fireworks
TREASURE ISLAND — Ring in 2023 under the glow of a dazzling fireworks show at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., as the city of Treasure Island will light up the night sky at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, to celebrate the start of a new year.
To locate city-owned parking lots near the fireworks, visit mytreasureisland.com/parking.
For more information, call Treasure Island’s Parks & Recreation Department at 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237 or send an email to Recreation@mytreasureisland.org.
Pasadena sets fire station open house
SOUTH PASADENA — The South Pasadena Fire Department will host its annual open house on Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Station 20, 911 Oleander Way S.
Scheduled activities include:
•Police K-9 demonstration
•Vehicle extrication demonstration
•Home fire sprinkler vs. standard fire attack presentation
Public safety displays will be onsite from:
•The American Red Cross
•St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue
•HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
•Sunstar Paramedics
Library announces activities
ST. PETE BEACH – The St. Pete Beach Public Library has announced several events and activities:
• Friday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
• Saturday, Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve: Library CLOSED
• Monday, Jan. 2 — Library CLOSED
• Tuesday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
• Tuesday, Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. — Topics in American History: Lyndon Johnson Part 1. Presented by Historian David Busch. Seating is limited.
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m. — Adult Trivia Night: Join us for a fun Trivia Night for Adults! This is an individual trivia contest, so no teams are necessary to participate. Just show up and put your trivia knowledge to the test.
• Friday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches sets schedule
The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has announced a schedule of upcoming events:
Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murphy.
Art Class for Adults: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Jan. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 am, ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 am, ages 2-4.