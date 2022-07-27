Chamber salutes community leaders
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host a new event honoring community leaders. This breakfast is designed to honor and celebrate local, state and federal elected officials. An award will be given to one representative for successful work in our community.
The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. program. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with elected officials and industry professionals and get insight into the major topics impacting Tampa Bay beach businesses and municipalities.
Cost to attend is $30 per member or $40 per non-member (breakfast included). Tickets are available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Scrabble: Fridays,1 p.m.-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Groups: Tuesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m., “The Man Who Hated Women” by Amy Sohn.
Children’s programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Reading packets now available for pick-up. Win tickets to a Rays game.
The library is now accepting book donations in good condition.
South Pasadena seeks bids
SOUTH PASADENA — The city is accepting bids for interior renovations to the Community Improvement and Public Works departments. Bids are also being sought for Lift Station No. 1 generator replacement.
Sealed bids will be received at the city offices, 7047 Sunset Drive, until noon on Aug. 10.
Bids must be submitted on bid forms as provided (or exact copies). More information can be found on the city’s website at www.mysouthpasadena.com
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.