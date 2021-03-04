ST. PETE BEACH — Owners of four lots at 2707 Pass A Grille Way have filed a lawsuit against the city that alleges a city commissioner exerted influence that caused staff to first approve, then reject their permit for a nearly $1 million dock expansion project after the work was completed.
In a lawsuit filed Feb. 18, the property owner asked the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court for “declaratory and injunctive relief with an underlying amount … that exceeds $30,000, exclusive of interest, costs, and attorneys' fees.”
During the Feb. 23 City Commission meeting, City Attorney Andrew Dickman said “absolutely and unequivocally … political pressure just doesn’t happen.” He blamed the error, which caused the dock to initially be approved, on staff not realizing a restrictive covenant ran with the land and the application should have been denied or changed.
The problem began when the city first approved a dock expansion permit, but then rescinded authorization and asked the property owners to file a new application, with a scaled-down project.
The property owners, through attorney Katherine E. Cole, said their troubles began when Commissioner Melinda Pletcher allegedly began exerting “increased pressure” on the community development and code enforcement departments to look into issues raised by her constituents.
According to the lawsuit, after dock expansion authorized by the two permits was completed, the plaintiff began receiving inquiries from city representatives concerning the dock, including the boat and personal watercraft lifts.
On May 28, 2020, the plaintiff's representative received an email from the city's Community Development Director, Wesley Wright, “that vaguely said: I believe we are fine with the permit and what we issued. However, questions are circulating about the 4 lifts on the south end. How far along is the permit project and have all 5 lifts been installed?”
Then on Aug. 21, the community development director sent the property owner a letter “to rescind the city’s Commercial Dock Permit on the basis that it allegedly was issued in error and is in violation with the City's Land Development Code.”
The city has since demanded that the owners apply for a new permit and remove some of the lifts recently installed to reduce the number to no more than two.
In the lawsuit, attorney Cole states “in reality, however, there was no error in the city's issuance of the city Commercial Dock Permit. The reason for the ‘questions’ circulating about the additional boat lifts at the property stemmed from nothing more than complaints from neighbors about the property and resulting political pressure.”
She asserts “indeed, on or about May 21, 2020, City Commissioner Melinda Pletcher began emailing city representatives expressing concerns of local residents about the property and advocating for increased code enforcement actions. This was only one week before the city's Community Development Director began emailing plaintiff about ‘questions’ circulating about the lifts, which led to the city's issuance of the purported rescission letter.”
“Based on this increased pressure from Commissioner Pletcher,” the lawsuit alleges, “the city inexplicably changed its position as to the propriety of the city Commercial Dock Permit and issued the purported rescission letter.”
In response to an email request for comment, Pletcher directed inquiries to the city manager.
Attorney Cole told the court it is the position of her clients “that the city, through its conduct … has acted in bad faith in taking deliberate and politically motivated actions to prevent the plaintiff from enjoying the property and its improvements, which were specifically permitted and approved by the City.”
Dickman told commissioners “part of the allegation is that there is some type of political pressure to have a new direction, or change of mind on the permit. I’ll tell you absolutely unequivocally that just doesn’t happen.”
He said it’s almost a commissioners’ obligation to notify staff when constituents call them or they see something that is a problem.
“I’m really surprised that there is some allegation of political pressure, because I’ve never felt any political pressure at all from anybody. There is nothing wrong with an elected official bringing (an issue) to the city attorney, (or) city manager’s attention,” he added.
This is not the first lawsuit the city waged with owners of four contiguous lots at 2701, 2703, 2707 and 2707 Pass A Grille Way. In about 2002, the city notified former owners that the property could only be used for residential purposes, and therefore could not be rented to other persons or groups on a transient basis.
As a result, the owners initiated a lawsuit against the city seeking to establish “that the city could not lawfully prevent them from utilizing the property for the same commercial purpose that had been utilized for decades, renting the property as a corporate retreat facility on a transient basis in exchange for compensation.”
In resolution of that lawsuit, the city entered into a settlement agreement about Oct. 22, 2004 in which the city permitted the property's continued legal commercial use as a corporate retreat facility.
In that settlement agreement the city stipulated and agreed that the property's commercial use would "run with the land" and authorize future owners, including the Plaintiff, to continue the commercial "for rent" use of the property and its various amenities.
In 2019, the plaintiff submitted a Commercial and Multi-Use Dock Permit Application to the Pinellas County Water and Navigation Department to renovate the existing dock area and install various boat lifts. They proposed to add one deck lift for personal watercrafts to the northern area of the dock, and install three new boat lifts on the southern area of the dock. Pinellas County approved the Commercial Permit Application for the dock renovations and installation of the new lifts.
The property owners applied for necessary approval from the city in connection with the Commercial Permit Application. According to the lawsuit “the city reviewed the Commercial Permit Application and granted a building permit authorizing the dock renovations and installation of the various lifts.”
The lawsuit explained “the plaintiff justifiably and in good faith relied on both the county and city Commercial Dock Permits … to renovate the dock and install the various lifts. In performing the work authorized by the county and city commercial dock permits … the plaintiff incurred expense of approximately $975,443.70.”
The owners noted “all during the construction process authorized by the county and city Commercial Dock Permits, City Building and Development inspectors inspected and approved the work being performed.”
The lawsuit states the property owners “relied on the city's issuance of the city commercial dock permit in good faith, and incurred such extensive obligations and expenses that it would be highly inequitable and unjust to destroy the rights plaintiff acquired. It is further the position of Plaintiff that the city has no authority or ability to rescind the city commercial dock permit.”
Attorney Dickman agreed the issue reaches back to the 2004 settlement that grandfathered in the estate as a retreat that can be rented out.
He focused on part of that case that resulted in the filing of a declaration of restrictive covenant that ran with the land. Dickman explained the mistake occurred as a result of the way city staff would normally look at residential lots, versus this covenant, “which isn’t like zoning that would be open and apparent. It’s a covenant that recorded the land. I just happened to know about it, because I started working with the prior owner on this issue when I first got here in 2014. We determined that the permit for the additional boat lifts was done in error, as a result of the covenant and settlement that happened in 2004.”
The case will come before a special magistrate March 8.