Gulf Beaches Library news

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, is now accepting book donations in good condition.

Also, space is available for meetings and group activities — contact Stanley at 727-391-2828.

Here is a schedule of upcoming library events:  

Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members.

Writers Group:  Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Tech Help:  Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.

Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.

Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

Book Groups:  Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich. 

Children’s Programs: Baby & Me Storytime, Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.; PreK Storytime, Fridays, 10:30 a.m.

 

St. Pete Beach Library News

ST. PETE BEACH — St. Pete Beach Public Library has a new online resource — Morningstar Investment Center and newsletters.

Morningstar provides an array of investment research and investment management services.

Access is available through the library website, using library cards.

Here is a schedule of upcoming events:

Monday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., Interactive Family Movie: Features audience participation, activities and snacks. See spblibrary.com for movie details.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., Story Time: Kids learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m., Great Explorations — Super Bodies: A high-energy “body science” program. (Students that are sensitive to overstimulation should be aware.)

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m., Feature Film: Films and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.

Friday, Sept. 2, 12 noon, Feature Film: Films and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m., Story & STEAM — Marshmallow Towers: A special story and activity built around early art and engineering concepts.

Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about all other programs.