Gulf Beaches Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, is now accepting book donations in good condition.
Also, space is available for meetings and group activities — contact Stanley at 727-391-2828.
Here is a schedule of upcoming library events:
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Children’s Programs: Baby & Me Storytime, Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.; PreK Storytime, Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
St. Pete Beach Library News
ST. PETE BEACH — St. Pete Beach Public Library has a new online resource — Morningstar Investment Center and newsletters.
Morningstar provides an array of investment research and investment management services.
Access is available through the library website, using library cards.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Monday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., Interactive Family Movie: Features audience participation, activities and snacks. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., Story Time: Kids learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m., Great Explorations — Super Bodies: A high-energy “body science” program. (Students that are sensitive to overstimulation should be aware.)
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m., Feature Film: Films and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, Sept. 2, 12 noon, Feature Film: Films and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m., Story & STEAM — Marshmallow Towers: A special story and activity built around early art and engineering concepts.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about all other programs.