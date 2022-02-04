MADEIRA BEACH — City commissioners had what was termed “a preliminary discussion” at their Jan. 26 workshop on adding solar panels to several city buildings, including City Hall, the fire station and the recreation center.
City Manager Robin Gomez said the city obtained some information and suggestions on how to proceed with potentially installing solar panels. Included were cost estimates, based upon an outright purchase, but Gomez said he would also want to explore other financing arrangements such as leasing with the possibility of selling power back to Duke Energy.
The subject has come up in the past, but installing the panels never worked out for the city, mainly because of the upfront cost. Some of the advantages of solar-operated power are the money saved by reducing energy usage, the low cost to operate and maintain the systems, low environmental impact, and the abundance of sunshine in Florida that makes it a popular option here.
The problem is a solar project is not in the budget, Mayor John Hendricks said at the Jan. 26 workshop.
Of the various locations discussed for installing solar panels, the roof of the entertainment stage at the rec center looked like “a gold mine,” said Parks and Recreation director Jay Hatch, who was a member of the team looking into the solar power option.
Hatch said the design of the stage roof is ideal for solar panels. It is structurally sound, in a sunny location, and the panels wouldn’t be visible, Hatch said.
In contrast, the roofs at City Hall and the fire station would not easily accommodate the panels, Hatch said, so some type of ground-level installations would likely be needed there. He added that there are disadvantages to putting solar panels on the ground.
“It’s kind of shady behind City Hall” and that is not the best place for solar panels, Hatch said. Also, some would say ground-level panels are not aesthetically pleasing, and there is a greater risk of vandalism to the equipment.
There are a lot of considerations in adding solar panels, Hatch said, including cost. “This would have been a lot cheaper if we had done it at the beginning,” when the City Hall complex was being built, he said.
Hatch also stressed the solar panel discussion is very preliminary right now, saying “there is a lot of work needed if we want to make this a reality.”
But commission members and staff were positive about wanting to move forward with the idea, agreeing with Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price, who said, “We can start at the rec center and see how it goes, then move forward from there.” Price was also optimistic that there would be matching grants available for the project.
Gomez said city staff will gather more information and report back to the commission.
Music complaints to be addressed
The Cambria Hotel on Madeira Way has provided the city with a major new tourist facility. But live music from the rooftop bar, as well as music from another nearby restaurant and bar, has brought noise complaints from residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Gomez said he had heard from several residents about noise “from one of the restaurants on Madeira Way and also the Cambria when they have their live music Thursday through Saturday.” They say the noise is “quite audible,” Gomez said, and are asking if anything can be done about it.
Commissioner Dave Hutson, whose district includes that area, said the Cambria had improved its speakers “to make the music less loud, but the voices of the singers are still very loud.” He also told of an entertainer who used profanity, and was dismayed that “that is being sent out over the neighborhood.”
There are reportedly tourists who have stayed in nearby condo rentals who have left because of the noise “and they won’t ever come back,” Hutson said.
But Hendricks said noise from live music is a part of living in a tourist location with commercial businesses.
“If you buy in a commercial area, you’re going to have some noise,” Hendricks said. He added that the businesses have every right to make a living doing what they do, so long as they keep within the legal decibel limits on noise.
The limits, as defined by the city code, are a maximum 72 decibels during the daytime, and 55 decibels from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Hutson said the nighttime limits are enforced by the police, but the noise limits are not enforced during the day.
Price said the city should do a sound study “to get a feel for just how loud the music from local businesses is.”
The commission decided the city should buy a decibel meter, and have someone go to different places in the area and measure the noise at different times.
Increasing the fines for noise violations should also be considered, Hutson said. The current $100 fine for violations is so low, businesses just pay it and it’s not a problem for them, he said.
Beach going to the dogs
Price said this is the time of year, during and after spring break, when “people email me saying there are dogs all over the beach. It’s a big issue right now.”
The city has an ordinance that prohibits dogs on the beach, Price said, but it is too long and confusing. “We need to clean it up, make it shorter, and legally fix it so we can enforce it.” One of the issues is that people claim their dogs are service animals, which are permitted.
Gomez said the city needs to inform the hotels and condos and their guests that the city does not allow dogs on the beach.
Price agreed a big problem is awareness. “People don’t know it’s illegal,” she said.
Putting signs at every entryway from the condos to the beach would be good, said Andrews. He said some people bring their dogs to the condos they rent, and they think the beachfront is an extension of the condo.
Public Works Director Megan Wepfer said the city can provide small “No dogs allowed on the beach” signs that can be put out at the condos.
Gomez said that in the month he has been city manager, “about 35 or 40 people have told me this is a dog-friendly city, meaning we can take our dog everywhere.”
The “dog-friendly city” designation probably happened when the city passed a doggie dining ordinance in 2012 allowing people to take their pets with them to participating restaurants, said City Attorney Tom Trask.
“We are a dog-friendly city but that doesn’t mean we allow them everywhere,” said Price.
The commission agreed to have staff clean up the code governing dogs on the beach to make it more enforceable, and to work on educating people, especially those staying in the condos and hotels, about the dog prohibition.