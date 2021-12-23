INDIAN SHORES — In the season of giving and receiving, the Town of Indian Shores graciously and unanimously accepted a donation for the construction of a sundial at the new monument site by a vote of 5-0. The council also unanimously approved the acquisition of monument sponsorship items at cost and gave the go-ahead for a sponsorship program brochure at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Steve Page of Page Development Group LLC, Bob Lyons of Sunwest Construction LLC and Sam Ireson of Island Pavers LLC are the combined donors for the construction of a sundial at the monument site. The sundial and accompanying plaque will be in honor of Rachel Leslie Herring, a young woman who died last year in a tragic boating accident at the age of 16.
The monument, to be placed at Tiki Gardens, honors and recognizes the Tocobaga Indians as the original inhabitants of the Indian Shores area.
The potential sponsorship items that were unanimously approved at cost include two kiosks and an arch, statue and base for the monument site. Additionally, electrical connections for halo lighting, two bike racks, three coquina wall glass tiles, brass fish, rectangle bronze plaque installation, a free-standing structure with plaques, a hut shade structure, time capsule, four benches, and two waste receptacles were unanimously approved at cost for the town initially, and open for sponsorships.
The council unanimously approved hiring iQbranding to create the monument sponsorship program brochure and order form at a cost of $1,000.
A letter from Larry Schear requesting that the town name the monument after former Mayor James J. Lawrence was introduced as town correspondence. Mayor Patrick Soranno announced that Schear’s request will be formally addressed at the January meeting where it will be on the agenda.
New fire chief introduced
Jeffrey Davidson, the new fire chief for the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District, was introduced at the meeting by Schear, who is the town’s fire commissioner. Davidson is in his 34th year in fire service as he takes over for former Chief Mike Burton, who retired last month.
Hackerson gets IEMO recognition
The council presented Vice Mayor Mike Hackerson with a certificates of completion for his participation in the October 2021 Florida League of Cities Institute for Elected Municipal Officials in Kissimmee, and the November event in Tampa.
St. Pat’s party is on
The council agreed to proceed with plans for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival to be held in March 2022.