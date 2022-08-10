Beach access closed
REDINGTON BEACH — The beach access at 163rd Avenue is blocked by a new sea turtle nest.
Redington Beach officials ask that beachgoers avoid using that area to give the nest the space it needs to survive. An alternate beach access is available one block south at 162nd Avenue.
Beach update scheduled
TREASURE ISLAND — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Tampa Bay Waterkeepers and TI Adopt-a-Beach will share info on the state of Treasure Island beaches Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., at the Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave.
Lindsey Flynn from the aquarium will talk about how nesting/hatching is going.
Justin Tramble from Tampa Bay Waterkeepers will teach how to identify water issues in the Gulf as well as what TBW does for the TI community, and Stacy Boyles, assistant public works director and sustainability coordinator, will give an update on the upcoming beach renourishment.
Keep Pinellas Beautiful will talk about what residents do to help and Carrie Auerbach from Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach will talk about upcoming events and ideas to educate beach visitors.
Space is limited. Please reserve a spot by signing up at Eventbrite.com.
Parking passes will be available at the event.
T.I. appoints members to LIFT
TREASURE ISLAND – City commissioners appointed seven residents to the Life Intervention Focus Team board at the Aug. 2 city commission meeting.
The mission of the newly created, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) LIFT board is to aid and advance the availability of social services for city residents and homeless individuals.
Initial appointees will serve staggered terms. After the initial terms end, board members will serve three-year terms.
Initial terms are:
• Three years – Michael Fergang, Carol Braddy, and Karen Barnett
• Two years – Mark Bate and Brad Brisco
• One year – Mindy Apfel and Judge Bobbie J. McCartney
Fire Chief Trip Barrs and Police Chief John Barkley will function as advisors to the board.
The organization will be managed by the seven-member board of directors and serve as a fundraising body to fund the acquisition of a licensed social worker and potentially procure services to help achieve the mission of the LIFT organization.
Library Read & Feed set for Aug. 18
INDIAN SHORES — The next Read and Feed hosted by the Indian Shores Library is scheduled for Aug. 18, 6 p.m., at the Municipal Center Community Room.
The reception and discussion are free; paella is $10. Tickets for the dinner must be picked up at the library by Aug. 15.
The book to be discussed is “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway.
Gulf Beaches Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Space is available for meetings and group activities. Contact Stanley at 727-391-2828. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Groups: Tuesday, October 18, 10:30 a.m., “House at the Edge of Night” by Catherine Banner.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
St. Pete Beach Library news
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about programs.
Friday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. — Genealogy for Beginners: This presentation will discuss the basics of how to get started in researching your family history — what to do first and how to do it, where to look for information, and mistakes to avoid.
Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. — Family Movie: Join us for a family film and popcorn.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Get ready to play and learn with Alexa! Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a new film and popcorn!
Thursday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein.
Friday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. — Children’s Author Event: Sherry Duquet. The author presents her masterfully crafted picture book, “Violet the Hugging Octopus.” This all-ages reading and Q&A will appeal to adults looking to break into self-publishing picture books, as well as children looking to hear a charming story about self-esteem and self-love. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Hospital promotes executive
SOUTH PASADENA — Brent Burish has been promoted to chief executive officer of HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Burish has served as chief operating officer of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and replaces Mike Irvin, who was promoted to chief executive of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in July.
Burish graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor of science in biological sciences and a master of business administration. He has served on multiple boards, including chambers of commerce and Rotary International. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
He and his wife Kathryn currently reside with their family in Charlotte County.
