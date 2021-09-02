MADEIRA BEACH — The choices for city manager have been reduced to two finalists. In a special meeting on Sept. 7, the city commission will decide whether to keep current City Manager Bob Daniels or pick Lee Staab, a Colorado resident with a military background, as his replacement.
The commission had narrowed the city manager choices to four in a special meeting Aug. 25. But two of the candidates, Jeffrey Durbin and Laurence McNaul, have now withdrawn, leaving the choice between Daniels and Staab.
Durbin dropped out because he wanted “far more money than the city was willing to pay,” Mayor John Hendricks told Tampa Bay Newspapers. McNaul’s reason for withdrawing was unclear and happened after the final interviews were completed, Hendricks said.
So the choice is now between what had been the commission’s top two candidates when the field was reduced from seven to four. Staab was ranked number 1 with 10 points, followed by Daniels with 8 points. Durbin was in third place with 7 points, and McNaul ranked fourth with 4 points.
Staab is a former county manager of Grand County, Colorado, and a city manager in Minot, North Dakota. He has military background, as a West Point graduate with 27 years as a commander of the Corps of Engineers. After retiring from the Army, he has been president of a military-related company. He currently heads a nonprofit that works with military people and veterans seeking housing.
Daniels has been Madeira Beach city manager for the past two years. He was interim city manager before being chosen for the job, following a difficult selection process that saw several top candidates drop out. Daniels was previously city manager at Melbourne Beach, and has a background in police work.