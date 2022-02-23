n-IRB-Gala1-022422.jpg

The Beach Art Center will host its annual Boots and Brushes fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. inside and outside the facility. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased in advance online at beachartcenter.org or at the center, located at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd. next to Indian Rocks Beach City Hall.

 Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Get your cowboy boots, hats and denim on and be prepared to have a rockin’ good time at the Beach Art Center’s annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Boots and Brushes Country Gala, featuring a country-western theme, is set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the art center, located at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., next to IRB City Hall.

Gala 2022 Poster with Logos FINAL

The casual theme means the typically formal affair will be “less of a date night and more of a time for friends to celebrate and support the local art community,” according to organizers.

“Fundraisers like Boots and Brushes are a critical part of the center’s annual budget,” BAC volunteer Patricia Thomas wrote in an email promoting the event. “This is an opportunity to support a local not-for-profit while having a great time!”

An indoor-outdoor setting should give attendees plenty of room to mingle and dance, while the recommended attire — boots, jeans, skirts, and cowboy hats — means it will be anything but your typical black-tie affair.

In addition to live entertainment from the Logan Brothers Band, there will be line dancing, a barbecue spread courtesy of the Original Crabby Bill’s, a beer/wine/whiskey bar and dessert, plus raffles, silent auctions and more. Tickets for the gala cost $100 each, $75 for BAC members, and can be purchased in advance online at beachartcenter.org/gala or at the center.

For more information, visit the BAC’s website at beachartcenter.org.