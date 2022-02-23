INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Get your cowboy boots, hats and denim on and be prepared to have a rockin’ good time at the Beach Art Center’s annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Boots and Brushes Country Gala, featuring a country-western theme, is set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the art center, located at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., next to IRB City Hall.
The casual theme means the typically formal affair will be “less of a date night and more of a time for friends to celebrate and support the local art community,” according to organizers.
“Fundraisers like Boots and Brushes are a critical part of the center’s annual budget,” BAC volunteer Patricia Thomas wrote in an email promoting the event. “This is an opportunity to support a local not-for-profit while having a great time!”
An indoor-outdoor setting should give attendees plenty of room to mingle and dance, while the recommended attire — boots, jeans, skirts, and cowboy hats — means it will be anything but your typical black-tie affair.
In addition to live entertainment from the Logan Brothers Band, there will be line dancing, a barbecue spread courtesy of the Original Crabby Bill’s, a beer/wine/whiskey bar and dessert, plus raffles, silent auctions and more. Tickets for the gala cost $100 each, $75 for BAC members, and can be purchased in advance online at beachartcenter.org/gala or at the center.
For more information, visit the BAC’s website at beachartcenter.org.