INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach Art Center held its annual Boots and Brushes Country Gala fundraiser Feb. 26, and the indoor-outdoor, country-western themed event was a huge success for the community nonprofit.
Featuring honky-tonk music from the Logan Brothers Band, 50/50 raffles, live and silent auctions, plus a barbecue meal provided by the Original Crabby Bills and dessert courtesy of the Pie Factory, the sold-out event was deemed a hit in its debut under the stars in front of the facility, located at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd.
“This gala is so important to the Beach Art Center, as it helps fund many of our programs and classes throughout the year,” said Patricia Thomas, a volunteer at the center who helped coordinate the event.
Thomas noted COVID requirements during the planning stages forced them to move the event outside, a change that is here to stay. “And without the support of the community, we would not be able to do what we do here.”
Indeed, the community came out in full force to support the center, which first opened in 1978 and offers dozens of classes and workshops in a variety of mediums and skill levels, with Mayor Cookie Kennedy and commissioners Phil Hanna, Ed Hoofnagle and Denise Houseberg among the crowd that was primarily clad in denim, flannel, and cowboy hats, (attempting) to dance in unison under the tent in front of Kolb Park.
“This is such a great event, and a big thanks by the Beach Art Center board members and volunteers for putting it together,” Kennedy said, while Hoofnagle, who is on the BAC board, noted it couldn’t happen without the community’s support.
“The Beach Art Center has been an import part of this community for many, many, years,” Hoofnagle, who attended with his wife, Julie, said. “And the great turnout here tonight is a perfect example of that.”
For more information on the Indian Rocks Beach Art Center, visit beachartcenter.org or call 727-596-4331.