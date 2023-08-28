ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café: Inspired by Christopher Phillips and his book “Socrates Café: A Fresh Taste of Philosophy,” this discussion group seeks to engage us in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience — bring clean socks!
Monday, Sept. 4, All Day — Labor Day: Library closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: Socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee. Officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be joining us for coffee and conversation.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, Sept. 8, 12 noon p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday Sept. 9, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Play our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience — bring clean socks!
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.