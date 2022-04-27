Unwind and Be Kind: Clean a beach

Since April 1, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has partnered with Keep Pinellas Beautiful and TikTok influencer Caulin Donaldson, @trashcaulin for a series of weekly “Unwind and Be Kind” beach cleanups.
The next cleanup is Friday, April 29, 10-11 a.m. with a check in at 1700 Gulf Blvd in Indian Rocks Beach. The last one is Wednesday, May 4, 10-11 a.m. at Sand Key Park.
Florida’s tourism industry is on pace to surpass 2019 pre-pandemic numbers with spring break set to break records in the greater St. Pete/Clearwater region. The “Unwind & Be Kind” initiative aims to welcome travelers while providing socially responsible ways to visit.
Thus far in 2022, Pinellas County hotels have been breaking records, with January having the highest average daily rate compared to previous January months, and February breaking an all-time record.
Tourism officials for the region anticipate spring travel will follow this trajectory.
“The tenets of “Unwind & Be Kind” speak to both preserving St. Pete/Clearwater’s pristine beaches and to the safety of our communities and visitors as we see the revival of the travel industry as a whole” said Visit St. Pete/Clearwater President and CEO Steve Hayes. “We want to remind our visitors and locals that our hospitality industry is working hard to make their destination experience amazing and to be patient as you enjoy the area.”
TikTok influencer and St. Pete/Clearwater local Caulin Donaldson, who has over 1.4 million followers, has made waves by practicing and preaching a profoundly simple message: pick up your trash and keep the destination beautiful.
Aligning perfectly with the ethos of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Donaldson has hosted a 60 minute “Unwind & Be Kind Beach Cleanup” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Friday during the campaign along with videos so viewers at home may follow along and learn tips on responsible travel.
All locals and visitors are invited to participate in the “Unwind & Be Kind” campaign. Scheduled cleanups have been held throughout various beaches, including St. Pete Beach with a special beach cleanup on Earth Day at Treasure Island. The last two cleanups are scheduled at Indian Rocks Beach and Sand Key Park.
Look for the table and tent scheduled to be open for check in at each location until 3 p.m. Participants at both events will receive a free treat from The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops cart.
Attendees are asked to wear closed toed shoes and clothing you don't mind getting dirty, as well as a hat and/or sunglasses.
Cleanup supplies will be provided including reusable gloves, trash bags, sunscreen, hand sanitizer and bug spray. A water refill station will be available. Please bring a reusable water bottle.
For those unable to attend, you can participate in the campaign by picking up trash at leisure or helping save the sea turtles by clearing the way and filling in sand holes.
To learn more about the “Unwind & Be Kind” campaign or to sign up to participate in a beach cleanup, visit UnwindandBeKind.com.