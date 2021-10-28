MADEIRA BEACH — The City Commission held a special meeting Oct. 21 to decide which candidates to interview in their latest search for a city manager.
There were 15 applicants this time, down from 28 who applied during the first city manager search. Three candidates from the previous search reapplied this time. Two were among the seven selected by the commission to be interviewed, including Joseph Helfenberger of Lake City, who was the only candidate picked by all five commission members. None were finalists in the last city manager search.
The commission had to restart the city manager search when all of the top candidates withdrew for various reasons, leaving only City Manager Bob Daniels, who had said he would not apply if the selection process were opened back up.
At the meeting, the commissioners discussed what characteristics they were looking for in candidates they wanted to interview. They decided each commission member would pick their top six choices for interviews, based on the resumes, and the candidates with the most picks would be invited for personal interviews.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said the top three traits he was looking for were educational background, local knowledge and most importantly, leadership ability, “something that was clearly lacking in the last three city managers,” Andrews said.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price said she wanted someone with city manager experience. “That’s my biggest qualification,” she said.
Also, Price wanted to see a list of accomplishments and local involvement where they came from. Working in a town at least as large as Madeira Beach and experience at the county level would be a plus, Price said.
Saying she agreed with the points made by Andrews and Price, Commissioner Nancy Hodges said she also was looking for someone with experience in a tourist area, especially on the Gulf of Mexico.
Hodges said she wants a city manager who is responsive to residents and city workers. “I want someone who likes to be with people and be a part of what’s going on,” she said.
Commissioner Dave Hutson said he learned a lot about the candidates in deciding the ones he would choose to interview by watching videos of the commission meetings where they worked and looking at their behavior.
Florida coastal experience was very important to Mayor John Hendricks. Also, city manager experience, educational background and the ability to get grants.
Several commissioners said they would not attempt to rank the candidates until after they interviewed them.
Hendricks agreed that it is in the interviewing process where the real cutting down of the candidate list begins.
“You don’t really know about anyone until you interview them,” Hendricks said.
Each of the commissioners named their top choices of applicants to be interviewed, then their selections were put together on a checklist. Six of the candidates got votes from three or more commissioners. All of them had some Florida work experience.
Joseph Helfenberger of Lake City was the only candidate to get the nod from all five commission members. Chandler Fitz Williamson of Pahokee was second, getting four commission votes.
Those getting three commissioners’ votes were Robin Ignacio Gomez from Georgia, who has worked as an auditor for the city of Clearwater; Andrew Hyatt of Surfside; Leonard Sossamon Jr. of Port Richey; and William Michael Vance of Ohio, who has past experience in Florida.
When the choices for candidates to be interviewed were announced, Price said she was surprised no one but her had voted for Anthony Carson from Texas. Price said Carson is from a coastal town and has both public and private work experience. His resume says his number one goal is customer satisfaction. He has gotten grants, has county experience, and at one time oversaw 300 employees, Price said.
After hearing Price’s comments, Andrews said he took a new look at Carson’s resume and “I’m willing to interview him.” Carson was added to the list, and there will be seven candidates interviewed.
Those interviews will be scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4.
Daniels to get city manager contract extension
After previously agreeing to appoint Recreation Director Jay Hatch as interim city manager, the commission reversed itself and decided to offer City Manager Bob Daniels a contract extension of 30 days, and likely longer until a new city manager is selected.
The decision to stay with Daniels came when the commission began discussion of a contract with Hatch for the interim position.
Hendricks announced the topic, then said, “I have been rethinking this, and I made a mistake when I voted not to retain Mr. Daniels for another 30 or 40 days, until we get this straightened out and get another city manager.”
“This is nothing on Jay (Hatch), but there’s a lot going on right now. There’s a lot going on in the rec department and the city,” Hendricks said, adding, “I think we’re making a big mistake” to move Hatch to the interim manager position.
“We’re going to upend the city if we make this change right now,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks’ comment drew strong reaction from Andrews, who had praised Hatch earlier in the meeting and often criticizes Daniels.
“I could not disagree with you more,” Andrews heatedly told Hendricks. “We made the decision to move forward (with Hatch) and now we’re stopping and going backwards.”
“Lame duck city managers do not work well,” Andrews said, telling Hendricks, “You’re throwing a monkey wrench in this.”
Andrews repeated a criticism he has often made against Daniels, saying “He’s had no accomplishments at all. Not one accomplishment.”
“I’m totally against this,” Andrews said.
Hodges, who has supported keeping Daniels as city manager, said Hatch is really needed at the rec center.
“There’s too much going on to bring someone in from another department. We’re cutting ourselves short not to ask Daniels to stay on at least another 30 days,” Hodges said.
Price, who has usually voted with Andrews on city manager issues and had made the motion to appoint Hatch as interim manager, took a different position this time.
“I voted (last month) not to continue with Mr. Daniels, because I was hoping to get more local applicants,” Price said. She had said at that time she heard there is an unwritten rule that local candidates do not run against a sitting city manager.
It turned out that even with Daniels out of the running for city manager this time, there were no local applicants. Price admitted that apparently the “unwritten rule” was not a factor.
“So I’m not opposed to having Bob (Daniels) stay on board if he’s got his fingers in everything and the mayor thinks he’s required. I don’t have a problem with that,” Price said.
Hutson said, “If we stay with Jay (Hatch), we need to be able to go three months, four months, whatever it’s going to take. And I’m afraid that’s asking a lot.” He said whether they go with Hatch or Daniels, “it needs to last until we have a new person.”
In answer to a question from Price, Hendricks said he had spoken with Daniels, and he is willing to stay on another 30 days. Price then made a motion to extend Daniels’ contract for 30 days, which would go through the month of November.
Andrews, obviously exasperated, said, “You guys go ahead and do what you want to do.”
When the roll was called, it was clear the yes votes would prevail. Despite his stated strong opposition to extending Daniels’ contract, Andrews joined in with a yes vote, making it unanimous.